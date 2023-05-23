Subscribe
Previous / Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks Next / Tsunoda "forgot to enjoy" F1 while saving career in 2022
Formula 1 News

All F1 teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one - McLaren

Every Formula 1 team had already recovered the lap time lost by changes to the floor regulations for 2023 come race one in Bahrain, reckons McLaren boss Andrea Stella.

Matt Kew
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the remainder of the field on the opening lap

In response to the bouncing sensation experienced by many teams last season upon the return of ground-effect regulations, the FIA changed the technical rulebook for 2023.

A key alteration was the mandated 15mm raising of the floor edges, which was conceived to stop teams from running cars so close to the ground to create the porpoising problem.

The governing body's single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis reckoned the aerodynamics losses that resulted would "correspond to about half a second" per lap.

However, given the infancy of the new regulations and the cost cap that deterred some teams' late-season upgrades, the winter rate of development has been pronounced.

As such, new McLaren team principal Stella reckons all 10 outfits had recovered the 0.5s lap time losses even before the opening round of the new season in Bahrain.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the recovery had been quicker than anticipated, he said: "I think all teams recovered this by race one. The development rate was such that this was entirely recovered.

"Cars now are definitely quicker than last year because pretty much everyone has brought further developments compared to race one. Everyone is quicker by 0.2s, 0.3s.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Some of the teams will have resolved some weight issues that they had. To be honest, even us. We gained some lap time because we are now on weight.

"Cars are definitely quicker than last year because of aerodynamics and because of weight."

The lap time delta between 2022 and 2023 proved particularly dramatic for the most recent round in Miami.

But this was significantly skewed by the track having been resurfaced, which led to a near 2s gain between Charles Leclerc's pole time of last season and Sergio Perez's 2023 effort.

Ground-effect GP pole positions                               

Grand Prix 2022 2023 Margin
Bahrain 1m 30.558s (Leclerc) 1m 29.708s (Verstappen) -0.850s
Saudi Arabia 1m 28.200s (Perez) 1m 28.265s (Perez) -0.065s
Australia 1m 17.868s (Leclerc) 1m 16.732s (Verstappen) -1.136s
Azerbaijan 1m 17.868s (Leclerc) 1m 16.732s (Leclerc) -1.156s
Miami 1m 41.359s (Leclerc) 1m 40.203s (Perez) -1.955s

While Perez ran 0.065s slower than his own Saudi Arabia pole time of last year, that can be owed to modifications to the circuit for 2023 - namely adjustments to a fence placement and the addition of a bevelled kerb through the high-speed Turns 22-23 sequence to reduce speeds by around 30mph.

The 1.156s improvement for Baku came despite the DRS zone on the main straight having been reduced by 100 metres for this season.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks

Tsunoda "forgot to enjoy" F1 while saving career in 2022
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

Formula 1

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move

Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move

Formula 1

Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move Aston Martin working out of "Portakabins" ahead of F1 factory move

McLaren More from
McLaren
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

Formula 1

How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres" How McLaren's F1 hopes rest on a "game of millimetres"

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Formula 1

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Latest news

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Finke Desert Race gets final green light

Finke Desert Race gets final green light

ORRW Offroad

Finke Desert Race gets final green light Finke Desert Race gets final green light

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

WSBK World Superbike

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe