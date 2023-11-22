Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Stella: F1 drivers “taken to the limit” by Las Vegas show elements

McLaren boss Andrea Stella suggests that the “challenging” timetable and on the “limit” spectacle need looking at for Formula 1’s next Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
The opening ceremony

While last weekend’s event ultimately delivered a spectacular race, there were aspects of the weekend that have clear room for improvement. 

The late timetable, with qualifying starting at midnight and the race at 10pm, pushed F1 personnel to the physical and mental limit.  

And that was before factoring in the travel and timezone adjustment needed for this weekend’s F1 finale in Abu Dhabi. 

Furthermore, the showbusiness element of the weekend was not without its critics, as even Stella suggested that drivers had perhaps been pushed too far in what they were asked to do throughout the event. 

Reflecting on his thoughts on the event, Stella said: “I think the timetable is very challenging. It's very challenging for the staff, and it's very challenging for everyone, so ideally this is also a matter that can be reviewed.  

“And, what I could say [also] is that it was a stretch, it was taken to the limit, in terms of the spectacle, in terms of the entertainment and the show.  

“I think it's good to some extent because I'm sure it was enjoyed. But we just have to ask ourselves whether that's just going a little too far.  

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

“Certainly the point of involving drivers we support 100% because the drivers are the engine of the popularity of the sport and the success of the sport. But at the same time, what I could see is that for the drivers as well, it's been a very busy weekend.  

“So we need to see if this is the right trade-off between keeping drivers focused on the fact that they have to go racing, and also supporting the show. So definitely there are a few points that deserve consideration.” 

But while there were some aspects of the weekend that have room for improvement, Stella thinks the track layout itself was a success as it helped promote good racing. 

“The track layout is such that certainly favours good racing,” he said. “I would expect that we didn't have good racing only because the tyres were behaving in a particular way. I think it is the track layout that has helped.  

“But the tarmac, if we want to race at night, it's just too slippery. We had crashes. We had a pretty busy corner one after the start, so we could have a situation like Australia. So we should prevent having this problem. We shouldn't wait for them to happen.”

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article CBS plans TV comedy show with Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner
Next article Aston Martin: New F1 investment doesn’t signal Lawrence Stroll exit
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order

Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order

Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale Aston Martin not focused on McLaren in F1 Abu Dhabi finale

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise” Piastri frustrated after McLaren F1 pace proves “really good surprise”

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

MGP MotoGP

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

SF Super Formula

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

SF Super Formula

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe