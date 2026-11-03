Formula 1 Mexican GP
Andrea Stella explains how qualifying destroyed McLaren’s Mexico GP: “We paid the price”
Andrea Stella blames a disastrous qualifying and dirty air for ruining McLaren's podium chances at the Mexico City GP
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 3, 2026, 11:50 PM
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Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
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Having a podium-capable car means much less if you spend 71 laps hopelessly trapped in dirty air.
That was the reality for McLaren at the Mexico City Grand Prix. A difficult Saturday qualifying session left the Woking garage entirely on the back foot, completely negating the raw race pace of its machinery. Because the thin air at high altitude makes cooling a nightmare and aerodynamically following another car incredibly difficult, track position is king in Mexico.
Lando Norris spent his entire afternoon stuck in a DRS train, burning up his tyres in the turbulent wake of his rivals.
“As for our performance today, the race confirmed that we had the potential to finish on the podium,” team principal Andrea Stella explained after the chequered flag. “Unfortunately, we paid the price for both our drivers’ starting grid positions and the limitations imposed by the technical regulations, which make overtaking practically impossible on a track like this."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Italian team boss did not hold back on just how agonising the stint was for his lead driver, who spent the entire race staring directly at gearboxes.
"With all the time Lando spent in the slipstream – first behind Russell and then behind Leclerc – I think he could now draw the rear of their cars with his eyes closed!” he joked.
A "harsh" penalty for Oscar Piastri
The afternoon was equally infuriating on the other side of the papaya-coloured garage. Oscar Piastri was busy executing a highly effective recovery drive through the midfield before a controversial tangle with Arvid Lindblad abruptly halted his progress.
The FIA stewards investigated the contact and slapped the Australian with a time penalty, bleeding crucial points away from the British squad.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
“Furthermore, the harsh penalty Oscar received for the contact with Lindblad cost us further valuable points," the McLaren chief lamented. "A real shame because Oscar had staged a good comeback."
The 17-point war with Red Bull
Those dropped points in Mexico carry massive financial weight. McLaren is currently locked in a bitter, high-stakes dogfight with Red Bull Racing for third place in the Constructors' Championship.
With McLaren trailing the Milton Keynes outfit by 17 points heading into the final leg of the triple-header, Stella is bringing serious heavy artillery to Brazil to close the gap.
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
“In our battle with Red Bull for third place today, we could only limit the damage after a Qualifying session that had put us in a difficult position," he admitted. “We have 17 points to make up, but I believe that with the pace we showed today and the upgrades coming to Brazil next week, we have every chance of achieving at least that target."
Eclipsing Red Bull at Interlagos won't happen by accident. If the Woking squad wants to secure P3 and the massive prize money that comes with it, it has to stop making Saturday mistakes.
As Stella bluntly warned his garage: “To do so, however, we’ll have to be perfect as a team, in every respect.”
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