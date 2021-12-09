Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking Next / The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election

By:

FIA presidential candidate Graham Stoker plans to appoint an F1 Envoy to help strengthen the running of sport if he is successful in next week’s election.

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election

Stoker is going up against Mohammed ben Sulayem in the vote on 17 December to become the successor of Jean Todt.

With the final countdown underway to the election, Stoker has outlined his vision for how he wants the FIA to approach F1 if he triumphs.

His outline of 10 key pledges for F1 – which covers areas such as safety, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, fans, technology – includes a potential change to the governance.

In particular, he suggests appointing an experienced F1 Envoy to help improve dialogue between the FIA and the sport’s commercial rights holder.

In the document outlining the pledges, he said: “The partnership between the FIA and F1’s commercial rights holder has thrived in recent years, and we want to develop that relationship further.

“To ensure there is strong governance of the sport we propose to consider appointing an F1 Envoy who will act as the conduit between the commercial rights holder and the governing body.

“This will be someone with a deep experience of both F1 and motor sport governance who understands both sides and will strengthen the bond between the two.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, and the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoker has pledged to keep F1 committed to a hybrid and sustainable fuels future, and has also eyed moves to simplify the rule book. Furthermore, he is eager to ensure that stewards’ decisions are made easier for fans to understand.

“We want to increase transparency and the understanding of the decision-making process for the teams, drivers and fans,” added the pledge document.

“From decisions by the Stewards on the track to those taken at the top level by the F1 Commission and the FIA World Motor Sport Council, we want everyone in the sport to have full trust in the decisions we make and to understand decisions in plain language.

“It is essential that every driver and team is treated equally and that penalties are consistent and timely throughout the season so a clear and trusted podium can be ensured.”

Speaking about the pledges, Stoker said: “Formula 1 has made great strides forward in recent years under CEO Stefano Domenicali, who has done a fantastic job in leading the sport through a difficult period.

"Now is the time to build on the FIA’s constructive partnership with the championship, making it truly exciting, sustainable, diverse, competitive and enjoyed by all.”

Tickets
shares
comments
Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Previous article

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Next article

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

Latest news

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to stay as F1 season finale until 2030

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air
Formula 1 Formula 1

Channel 4 to show Abu Dhabi F1 title decider live on free-to-air

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
1 h
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
16 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
20 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.