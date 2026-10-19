Formula 1 Singapore GP

Stray Kids' Felix sends fans into frenzy with behind-the-scenes Ferrari F1 photos

Stray Kids star Felix has shared new behind-the-scenes photos from his Singapore Grand Prix visit

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:05 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Felix is interviewed in the Paddock

Photo by: Morgan Hancock / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Stray Kids' Felix has shared behind-the-scenes photos from his time with Ferrari at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the team has posted its own footage of the K-pop star in the garage.

Felix, a member of the South Korean group Stray Kids, was a guest of the Ferrari Formula 1 team at Marina Bay circuit last weekend. Following his time with the Scuderia, he posted to Instagram a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the occasion.

"Ferrari behind the scenes," Felix wrote. By 18 October the post had more than 648,000 likes and 6,000 comments.

It followed his race day post, which simply read: "Forza Ferrari." That had more than two million likes.

Ferrari's Asia-Pacific account had already teased his visit with a joint post before the race weekend. "From the circuit to the stage. United by racing, driven by passion," it read.

The team also published its own video of the visit. "Following @yong.lixx around the garage," the Ferrari reel was captioned.

Felix's fans, known as Stays, quickly filled the comments.

"Felix casually introducing us to Ferrari like we're all part of the paddock now. I love it!!" one fan wrote.

"Felix is so genuinely happy to be there. Forza Ferrari!" said another, while a third added: "I can feel his genuine support for them."

Some were just as excited to see the drivers. "FELIUIXXXX AAHHHHH AND MY GOAT CHARLES IM SCREAMING," one fan posted.

A watch to match

Felix's look drew attention too. OurThe watches worn at the Singapore GP: From $400 to $430,000 brought attention to his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 50th Anniversary in 41mm rose gold, valued at between $112,000 and $118,000.

The visit came in a busy month for the singer. Earlier in October, he posted from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 show, and he also appeared in a "get ready with me" video for beauty brand Hera.

Ferrari had a mixed race at Marina Bay. Charles Leclerc finished second behind Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton was sixth after a strategy gamble backfired.

The team is second in the constructors' championship heading to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which runs from 23 to 25 October.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Documentary on Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso's F1 rivalry reportedly in the works

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris faces anxious wait as F2 prepares to decide future of his racing team





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"

More from

Ferrari





Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend



WEC



WEC



Barcelona



The six drivers doing double duty in Portimao GTWCE and Barcelona WEC this weekend

Latest news





NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



2 min



NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992





Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



14 min



Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race





Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



47 min



Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II





Kyle Larson reacts as points lead completely vanishes in costly Phoenix wreck



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Kyle Larson reacts as points lead completely vanishes in costly Phoenix wreck

Feature

Discover prime content





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe