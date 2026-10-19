Formula 1 Singapore GP
Stray Kids' Felix sends fans into frenzy with behind-the-scenes Ferrari F1 photos
Stray Kids star Felix has shared new behind-the-scenes photos from his Singapore Grand Prix visit
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:05 AM
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Felix is interviewed in the Paddock
Photo by: Morgan Hancock / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Stray Kids' Felix has shared behind-the-scenes photos from his time with Ferrari at the Singapore Grand Prix, and the team has posted its own footage of the K-pop star in the garage.
Felix, a member of the South Korean group Stray Kids, was a guest of the Ferrari Formula 1 team at Marina Bay circuit last weekend. Following his time with the Scuderia, he posted to Instagram a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the occasion.
"Ferrari behind the scenes," Felix wrote. By 18 October the post had more than 648,000 likes and 6,000 comments.
It followed his race day post, which simply read: "Forza Ferrari." That had more than two million likes.
Ferrari's Asia-Pacific account had already teased his visit with a joint post before the race weekend. "From the circuit to the stage. United by racing, driven by passion," it read.
The team also published its own video of the visit. "Following @yong.lixx around the garage," the Ferrari reel was captioned.
Felix's fans, known as Stays, quickly filled the comments.
"Felix casually introducing us to Ferrari like we're all part of the paddock now. I love it!!" one fan wrote.
"Felix is so genuinely happy to be there. Forza Ferrari!" said another, while a third added: "I can feel his genuine support for them."
Some were just as excited to see the drivers. "FELIUIXXXX AAHHHHH AND MY GOAT CHARLES IM SCREAMING," one fan posted.
A watch to match
Felix's look drew attention too. OurThe watches worn at the Singapore GP: From $400 to $430,000 brought attention to his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 50th Anniversary in 41mm rose gold, valued at between $112,000 and $118,000.
The visit came in a busy month for the singer. Earlier in October, he posted from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 show, and he also appeared in a "get ready with me" video for beauty brand Hera.
Ferrari had a mixed race at Marina Bay. Charles Leclerc finished second behind Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton was sixth after a strategy gamble backfired.
The team is second in the constructors' championship heading to the United States Grand Prix in Austin, which runs from 23 to 25 October.
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