Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Stroll says he couldn't doubt himself amid F1 mid-season struggles

Lance Stroll says he could not afford to doubt himself despite a difficult 2023 season in which he was regularly outperformed by Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

While the Spaniard logged eight podiums, Stroll's best result was a fourth in the high-attrition Australian GP.

However, after struggling to come to terms with the AMR23 for much of the year, Stroll finished the season on a high with solid fifth places in Brazil and Las Vegas.

Stroll says those late-season results were a reflection of him feeling more comfortable with the car as changes made it more to his liking.

"It feels good to do well, for sure," he said. "But I knew that if I feel the platform working well underneath me, and I can drive the car freely without kind of dealing and driving around things that inherently bothered me in the car, I'd be at a good level and I'd get the most out of myself.

"And I know that for a few months with changes that were made, there were weekends where I just couldn't get into that place where I felt free in the car, and I can just drive at my best. Because it just wasn't behaving the way I wanted.

"And at this level when you have those issues, when the car is just not behaving how you want inherently, and it doesn't agree with your driving style, it won't work.

"And I think in those moments you can't put the doubt on yourself, it's like you just have to know that when it's going to be there and it's going to behave the way you want, it's going to go well, and when it's not there it's not going to behave the way you want it's going to be more challenging.

"That's F1, the drivers are all very high level, you can never be competitive if you're not comfortable and confident in your car and just driving freely and it's working. I think that's my perception of it."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Stroll's season was also marked by technical issues which frequently cost him valuable time in practice and sometimes afflicted his races.

"Yeah, it's been a season with a lot of bad luck, a lot of missed opportunity," he said. "I don't like using the words bad luck, but I think missed opportunities.

"But I guess it's bad luck when I think about the failures and stuff. We had races like Saudi running P4, engine problem, Monaco quali, hitting debris. Damage to the car in Q2 and starting from mid-pack in Monaco, you lose your weekend. I think back to places like Suzuka, having a good race, rear wing failure.

"In Zandvoort we missed the pitstop when the rain came down, we stayed out on track, it was a wrong decision. We were in a good place to score big points there. But I think that's part of the season."

Reflecting on his misfortunes, he said: "Sometimes it goes your way a lot. And sometimes it doesn't always go your way.

"And I think as long as you try and just kind of stay present and focus on one weekend at a time, all these things that kind of go wrong can change very quickly the next race, and they all go right.

"And if you're not totally present and caught up in the past, about everything that did happen, sometimes you miss those opportunities when they can next present themselves. And that's not good. I think it's really about being present. "

"It's really about taking it one race at a time. And accepting that it can be a rollercoaster sometimes. And it's not always smooth sailing, it's not always a straight line, I guess that's racing to an extent."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Vasseur: "More aggressive" mentality the biggest Ferrari improvement in F1 2023
Next article Brown: McLaren can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Formula 1

Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles Magnussen not a “holy cow” who doesn't share Haas F1 struggles

Famin: Renault willing to resume Andretti F1 talks

Famin: Renault willing to resume Andretti F1 talks

Formula 1

Famin: Renault willing to resume Andretti F1 talks Famin: Renault willing to resume Andretti F1 talks

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Lance Stroll
More from
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround Aston Martin used Haas lessons for surprise Brazil F1 turnaround

Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles

Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles

Formula 1
United States GP

Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Turkish GP

How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024 Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

Latest news

ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule

ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule

Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

The 10 brightest female stars of 2023

The 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Misc General

The 10 brightest female stars of 2023 The 10 brightest female stars of 2023

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe