Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals

shares
comments
Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 11:10 AM

Lawrence Stroll has refuted suggestions that Racing Point cheated by using Mercedes' brake duct designs – and says he will "take all necessary actions to prove our innocence".

Stroll also said he was "appalled" by the way that Ferrari, McLaren, Renault and Williams have each lodged their intention to appeal the decision announced by the FIA stewards on Friday, accusing them of "poor sportsmanship".

Racing Point was fined €400,000 and docked 15 championship points by the stewards, but the team is allowed to continue to use the brake duct design.

The four rival teams have indicated that they intend to appeal because they are not satisfied with the sanction imposed, while Racing Point has also lodged an intention to appeal in order to clear its name.

Stroll made the comments in a statement he issued at Silverstone on Sunday morning.

"I do not often speak publicly, however I am extremely angry at any suggestion we have been underhand or have cheated," said the Canadian. "Particularly those comments coming from our competitors.

"I have never cheated at anything in my life. These accusations are completely unacceptable and not true.

"My integrity - and that of my team – are beyond question. Everyone at Racing Point was shocked and disappointed by the FIA ruling and firmly maintain our innocence.

"This team, under various names, has competed in F1 for over 30 years, and today employs 500 people. We've always been a constructor and will continue to be so in the future.

"Throughout those 30 years, this team has been an underdog, punching well above its weight with a fantastic group of people.

"Between 2016 and 2018, this was the fourth best team on the grid, operating on the smallest budget, and scoring regular podiums.

"Emerging from administration, with stability and fresh investment, this team's competitive form should not be a surprise to anybody. The team can finally realise its potential and should be celebrated for its strong performance."

Read Also:

Stroll went on to quote elements of the stewards' decision, including the fact that they dismissed the relevance of the transfer of Mercedes brake ducts on January 6th, and that they said the change from non-listed to listed parts was a mitigating factor.

He continued: "There was an absence of specific guidance or clarification from the FIA in respect to how that transition to listed parts might be managed within the spirit and intent of the regulations.

"The rules, as they are written, state that after 2019, no further information on brake duct design can be shared or acquired. At that point, what you know and have learned, is your own information. From that point onwards, you are on your own. Which is exactly what we have done.

"So, to clarify, there was no guidance in place by the FIA surrounding the transition of non-listed to listed items and Racing Point received in March 2020 written confirmation from the FIA with regards to our compliance on the matter.

"This week I was also shocked to see the FIA introduced a new grandfather clause, which had never previously existed.

"Beyond the clear fact that Racing Point complied with the technical regulations, I am appalled by the way Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and Williams have taken this opportunity to appeal, and in doing so attempted to detract from our performances.

"They are dragging our name through the mud and I will not stand by nor accept this. I intend to take all necessary actions to prove our innocence."

He concluded: "My team has worked tirelessly to deliver the competitive car we have on the grid. I am truly upset to see the poor sportsmanship of our competitors.

"I understand that the situation in which the FIA finds itself is difficult and complicated for many reasons, but I also respect and appreciate their efforts to try and find a solution in the best interests of the sport."

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

Previous article

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

Next article

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
18m

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible

Rossi: Lockdown has made me more relaxed about retirement
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Lockdown has made me more relaxed about retirement

Latest news

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
18m

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
46m

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

2
Formula 1

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

54m
3
Formula 1

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

4
Formula 1

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals

46m
5
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap
Formula 1

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals
Formula 1

Stroll Sr "appalled" by "poor sportsmanship" of rivals

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal
Formula 1

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon
Formula 1

Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon

McLaren drivers: 'Right decision to bring softer tyres'
Formula 1

McLaren drivers: 'Right decision to bring softer tyres'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.