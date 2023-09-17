Stroll to sit out F1 Singapore GP after huge qualifying crash
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll will not start the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix following his massive crash in qualifying.
Stroll clipped the kerbs through the final corner at Marina Bay to unsettle the rear of his AMR23, which fired him into the outside wall before spinning back across the circuit.
This shunt, which ripped the tethered front-left wheel off, in the dying moments of Q1 led to a lengthy red flag stoppage in qualifying.
While Stroll reported no serious injuries from the crash, the team reported he is still feeling sore and combined with the lengthy rebuild job of his destroyed F1 car, both the driver and the team have opted for the Canadian driver to sit out the Singapore race.
A statement from Aston Martin read: “Following Lance’s crash in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening’s race.
“The team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.”
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack confirmed Stroll will focus on being ready to return to action at next week’s Japanese GP.
“The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash,” Krack said.
The heavily damaged car of Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, after a crash towards the end of Q1
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”
Speaking after qualifying, Stroll felt multiple factors caused his crash, including losing time to the FIA weighing his car, traffic, dirty air and poor tyre preparation as he went for a lap to make it into Q2.
“We just weren’t really improving on that last lap with the out-lap being really bad. I had a lot of traffic, guys trying to make the line at the end,” Stroll explained.
“We got stopped at the weighbridge so that put us at the back of the queue and then I had to try and pass a bunch of cars to get my lap in before the end of the session.”
Aston Martin will contest the Singapore GP with just Fernando Alonso who starts from seventh on the grid.
Verstappen to "forget about" extending F1 win streak in Singapore GP
Alonso blasts "obsolete" F1 qualifying despite Singapore rule tweak
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash
F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash F1 Singapore GP qualifying red-flagged after massive Stroll crash
How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey
How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey How Stroll's victory hopes were dashed in Turkey
Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car
Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car Alonso promised more aero efficient 2024 Aston Martin F1 car
Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri
Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri Krack praises F1 stalwart who has scored more points than AlphaTauri
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.