Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Styrian GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Styrian GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them… 

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
1/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull introduced a new diffuser design for the Monaco Grand Prix featuring a serrated trailing edge on the Gurney-like flaps that surround the diffuser. It has upped the ante for the Styrian GP, adding serrations all the way around those flaps.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
2/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A wider-angled view of the new serrated Gurney-like flaps that wrap around the diffuser on the RB16B.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
3/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array on the Aston Martin AMR21.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
4/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the forwardmost section of the bargeboard cluster on the AMR21 shows how the footplate is divided up into multiple segments, while a grouping of fins are mounted atop to help redirect the airflow too.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
5/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A more extreme closeup of the sidepod deflector array on the AMR21 which uses the venetian blind-like structure first introduced by Haas along with a collection of curved flaps on the floor's edge.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
6/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the two vertical elements on top of the AMR21’s floor axehead, also note the dogeared elements on the main bargeboard element behind.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
7/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A high downforce rear wing and double element T-Wing on the Aston Martin AMR21. Note the curvature of the upper front corner of the endplate too, which enables it to house an upwash strike in the cavity created on the outside surface.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
8/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The inlets on the side of the nose/cape of the AMR21 powers the ‘S’-duct housed within the assembly.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
9/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston is using more cooling apertures alongside the cockpit in Austria to help combat the effects of the altitude. Note the double fin arrangement on either side of the halo that replaced their boomerang winglets in Baku.

Mercedes W12 brake front duct detail

Mercedes W12 brake front duct detail
10/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake duct layout of the Mercedes W12 with various channels to funnel the air collected at the inlet, across the assembly and out of the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF21 front brake duct detail

Ferrari SF21 front brake duct detail
11/28

Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison we have the Ferrari SF21’s front brake duct design, which is also looking to add aerodynamic assistance, just in a slightly different way.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
12/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A peek under the covers of the W12 to see the power unit and ancillaries. Also note the high-downforce, twin-pillar rear wing and multi element T-Wing has been installed.

Williams FW43B rear detail

Williams FW43B rear detail
13/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The outer corner of the Williams FW43B diffuser was upgraded at the last Grand Prix and now features a shorter strake in the outer section than before.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail
14/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A wider-angle view of the entire diffuser on the Williams FW43B that was updated in France.

Williams FW43B rear detail

Williams FW43B rear detail
15/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Plenty of detail to take in of this rear end shot of the Williams FW43B, such as the shotgun-arranged wastegate pipework, the triple stack of mini winglets either side of the crash structure and the outwardly-splayed strakes on the lower end of the rear wing endplates.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
16/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri exhaust arrangement locates the wastegate pipework beneath the upper wishbones, similar to how Red Bull has done so in the past.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT02 rear detail
17/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Below the wastegate pipework, Alpha Tauri has a pair of winglets that arch downward.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
18/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the six angled fins added to the AlphaTauri AT02’s aero arsenal at the start of the season.

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail

Mercedes W12 rear wing detail
19/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear wing endplate of the Mercedes W12: Nothing new here, but nice to look at the various details used by the team to help manipulate the airflow.

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail

Ferrari SF21 front wing detail
20/28

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari updated the front wing for the French GP, with a new wider arc used to define the footplate, while a shorter chord upper flap was also deployed and appears to be scheduled for use once again in Austria.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail
21/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin front wing detached from the nose shows how the wing pillars are slightly splayed. Also note the metal inserts on the wing around the bridge supports and the strakes, which are used to prevent the wing from flexing too much.

Alpine A521 of Esteban Ocon, front detail

Alpine A521 of Esteban Ocon, front detail
22/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A close-up of the Alpine A521’s front end, giving us a good view of the inboard suspension and steering assembly. You’ll note this is Esteban Ocon’s car, whose third damper arrangement is different to his teammate Fernando Alonso’s.

Alpine A521 of Fernando Alonso, front detail

Alpine A521 of Fernando Alonso, front detail
23/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alonso’s car for comparison, note the different Belleville spring and shim arrangement, while the main body is also slightly different too, as both drivers are clearly looking for something different from the behaviour of their car. Also note the two ducts in the lower section for driver cooling.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail

Ferrari SF21 rear wing detail
24/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The tail section on the lower end of the Ferrari SF21’s rear wing was cut down for the French GP and has appeared in the same configuration for the Styrian GP.

Aston Marin AMR21 wheel detail

Aston Marin AMR21 wheel detail
25/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wheel on the Aston Martin AMR21, note the knurled finish on the rim face, which helps in managing the tyre temperatures.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail
26/28

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull set up initially with a higher-downforce package for the Styrian GP with the more complex endplates and more substantial spoon-shaped wing elements. Also note the ribbed rear wheel rims.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
27/28

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the rear wing support pillar that’s merged with the DRS actuator pod on the Red Bull RB16B.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
28/28

Photo by: Uncredited

The more complex rear wing endplate design returns for Red Bull this weekend as it plans to run with more downforce and needs to make an impact on the tip vortex that’s created and with it proportionately more drag.

 

Hamilton: F1's return to capacity crowd at British GP "premature"

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
19 h
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

