Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1 Next / Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski
Formula 1 News

Sulayem clarifies involvement of former F1 supremo Ecclestone

By:

New FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem says former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is not involved for him behind-the-scenes, despite wife Fabiana taking a senior position in his team.

Sulayem clarifies involvement of former F1 supremo Ecclestone

Sulayem won last week’s FIA presidential election when he beat rival candidate Graham Stoker to the most powerful position in motorsport.

One of the early decisions during his campaign was to propose Fabiana Ecclestone as the candidate for vice-president for sport in South America.

The move was the first time in the FIA’s 117-year history that a female had been put forward as a vice-president for sport.

Her involvement with Sulayem has prompted some suggestions that former F1 supremo Ecclestone could be on tap to offer some input and influence for the new president.

However, Sulayem has explained that Ecclestone has made clear to him that he has no interest in being involved, and is leaving all the FIA duties to Fabiana.

Asked about the potential involvement for Bernie Ecclestone, Sulayem said that Fabiana was chosen because of the impressive job she had done in Brazil rather than any links to her husband.

“This is history for the FIA, to have the first ever female nominated in all our history,” he said.

“We're not talking about commissions: we're talking about the vice-president [of sport].

“So when I approached them, I approached them not because of her name, I approached them because of her credibility. And the choice was made on merit.

“She has been involved in mobility in the club of Brazil, and she has been involved in the F1 of Brazil. So she has the sport and mobility side, and she has been in two of the Commissions, so her experience is there.

“Bernie said: ‘You have to convince her. It's nothing to do with me.’ So that was where his help stopped actually.”

 

Photo by: Sutton Images

Sulayem accepts that Bernie Ecclestone does have a wealth of experience that would be valuable, but he reckoned his current team was strong enough to drive necessary improvements.

“Bernie is a reference definitely to F1, and always you need the experience and we need the wisdom from people.

“But I believe we have a good team at the FIA and we have a good World [Motor Sport] Council that we can go back to and ask, and to help grow the sport and F1.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1
Previous article

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1
Next article

Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski

Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski
Formula 1

Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1
Formula 1

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Latest news

Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine reshuffle talk mustn’t distract team, says Budkowski

Sulayem clarifies involvement of former F1 supremo Ecclestone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sulayem clarifies involvement of former F1 supremo Ecclestone

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could Mercedes Plan B look like if Hamilton quits F1

Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc’s ‘crazy quick’ Ferrari driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Hard to believe Leclerc’s ‘crazy quick’ Ferrari driving style

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
23 h
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.