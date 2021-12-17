Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Formula 1 News

Sulayem: "No forgiveness" if Hamilton breached FIA gala rules

By:

New FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Lewis Hamilton can be given "no forgiveness" if he is found to have breached Formula 1's rules in missing the annual prize-giving gala.

Sulayem: "No forgiveness" if Hamilton breached FIA gala rules

In the wake of the controversy over the safety car restart at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that has left Hamilton disillusioned with the sport, he and his team boss Toto Wolff elected to miss the FIA end-of-season gathering in Paris on Thursday night.

Hamilton's absence, as runner-up in the drivers' championship, appears to be a breach of F1's Sporting Regulations.

Article 6.6 of the rules states: "The drivers finishing first, second and third in the Championship must be present at the annual FIA Prize Giving ceremony."

One of Sulayem's first responsibilities since taking over will be to judge whether or not Hamilton's absence from the event goes against the regulations.

Speaking about the situation in his first official press conference at president, Sulayem said: "At the end of the day, rules are rules.

"So we are going to look into the side of where the technical rules are there to be employed and was he in breach? I have to look into it."

He added: "Of course, we'll have to be also be following our rules. But in the meanwhile, it doesn't stop us from making a champion feel good about the sport, you know.

"It's easy to be nice to people. And it is cheap to be nice. And it's also to motivate people. But definitely, if there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this."

Mohammed bin Sulayem on the grid

Mohammed bin Sulayem on the grid

Photo by: Sam Bloxham

Sulayem said that critical for the FIA to understand was whether or not Hamilton did break the regulations, as he admitted that the world champion was 'broken' by the events of the weekend.

Asked to clarify if he could really rule out any "forgiveness", Sulayem said: "Forgiveness is always there, but rules are rules. We look at the rules.

"And I always say: rules are not made. A human made them...and they can be improved and changed by humans. So the rules are there to be improved.

"I know that Lewis is really sad about what happened and one word I would say is he's broken. But we have to look if there was any breach.

"I cannot [say for now]. It's just a few hours now I've been a president, and I've just started giving answers without going back to the facts."

If Hamilton is found guilty, then he could face a financial penalty for his absence rather than any sporting sanction.

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Previous article

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Formula 1

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt
Formula 1

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1

Hamilton, Wolff won't attend FIA prize-giving gala
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wolff won't attend FIA prize-giving gala

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

Sulayem: "No forgiveness" if Hamilton breached FIA gala rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sulayem: "No forgiveness" if Hamilton breached FIA gala rules

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: No reason for "disillusioned" Hamilton to quit F1

Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA perhaps too lenient with F1 team criticisms, says Todt

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
4 h
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.