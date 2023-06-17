Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem Next / Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

“Surprised” Villeneuve family clears Leclerc to use tribute F1 helmet

Charles Leclerc has been given permission to use his Gilles Villeneuve tribute helmet in the Formula 1 Canadian GP after the late Ferrari legend’s family was "surprised" by its appearance.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc

Leclerc revealed his special helmet design on social media on Friday, but he hadn’t told the Villeneuve family what he was planning to do.

While the gesture was obviously intended to honour one of his predecessors at Ferrari the helmet design is trademarked, and thus there were potential issues around the Italian team’s current sponsors being associated with it.

Leclerc was alerted to the family’s position by Gilles’s son Jacques, who is present in the Montreal paddock as a TV pundit.

Villeneuve Sr’s image rights are controlled on behalf of the family by Jacques’s sister Melanie, and Leclerc called her on Friday evening to apologise for not alerting the family in advance.

Melanie and her mother Joann were invited to be guests of Ferrari in Montreal on Saturday and they have agreed to let Leclerc use the helmet, which he has only done so far in the short-lived FP1 session.

“Charles was very sweet about it,” Melanie told Motorsport.com. “We have no objections. It’s a nice tribute.”

Jacques stressed that the family was disappointed not to have been consulted in advance.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It was just a big surprise to see the helmet yesterday because nobody had called the family,” he told Motorsport.com. “It's mainly my mother and my sister involved in that. So that was just a big shock.

“And when Lewis [Hamilton] wore Ayrton Senna's helmet the family was involved, obviously, because it's not just something you do like this.

"But then I chat with Charles and he said, 'Oh, sorry, I didn't think about it.' And then I think he talked with my sister and everything seems to be clean there.

“So it was just the way of doing things, you just check with the people involved first. That's all. So it's not a huge issue. But it was done without any of us knowing, which was a big surprise.”

Read Also:

Jacques pointed out that there are commercial issues around the use of helmet designs.

"People don't realise you have to think about the trademark,” he said. “If you take a brand and you just link to anything you'll have their lawyers on your back.

 

“This is a bit different, obviously. But now you have a picture with my dad's helmet with sponsors that are linked to that helmet now, which shouldn't be there. So that's a little bit of the grey area.

“That's why you should always check first and discuss it and do it the right way. And I think it's all been made clear.”

shares
comments

Mercedes: F1 should make car weight a team problem

Hulkenberg: Canada F1 front row "sweet" but race a “different cup of tea”
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary” Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes" Leclerc slates continued Ferrari F1 "mistakes"

Leclerc honours Gilles Villeneuve with Canadian GP helmet tribute

Leclerc honours Gilles Villeneuve with Canadian GP helmet tribute

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Leclerc honours Gilles Villeneuve with Canadian GP helmet tribute Leclerc honours Gilles Villeneuve with Canadian GP helmet tribute

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly Sainz handed Canada F1 grid drop for impeding Gasly

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Latest news

Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary” Gasly: Sainz impeding was “extremely dangerous” and “unnecessary”

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

SUPC Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend Marquez suffers fracture in fifth crash of Germany MotoGP weekend

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints FIA revises Montreal ‘s Turn 1 barrier after driver complaints

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe