Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Ex-Williams F1 test driver and DTM racer Wolff more recently served as the team principal and latterly CEO for the Venturi Formula E squad, positions she occupied between 2018 and 2022.

Founder of the Dare To Be Different initiative, a programme conceived to boost female participation in motorsport, the Scot has since been a keynote speaker at major conferences such as the 2023 Pendulum Summit in Dublin.

In her new capacity as managing director of F1 Academy - launched at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Wolff will report to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali alongside FIA F2 and F3 boss Bruno Michel.

The announcement of her appointment reads that Wolff will “be responsible for spearheading the development of female motorsport talent with a focus on creating a successful pathway to higher categories in the F1 pyramid.”

Wolff said: “The F1 Academy presents an opportunity to promote genuine change in our industry by creating the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent on their journey to the elite levels of motorsport, both on and off the racetrack.

“There is a lot of work to be done but there is also a clear determination to get this right.

“In doing so, I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing.

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“This is also the start of an important new chapter in my career, combining the experience I have developed so far with my passion for diversity and empowerment, so I would like to thank Stefano for entrusting me with a role that means as much to me personally as it does professionally.”

The maiden F1 Academy season will feature seven rounds, commencing at the Red Bull Ring in Austria across the 28-29 April before concluding with a slot on the F1 undercard the United States GP in late October.

Domenicali added: “It is fantastic news that Susie Wolff is joining the F1 Academy as managing director.

“Susie is an incredible person who understands what it takes to reach the highest levels of motorsport, both as a driver and team principal.

“She has a wealth of experience and first-hand knowledge that will be of huge benefit to all of us and the drivers who are on their journey to progress through the racing pyramid.

“We are committed to maximising the opportunities in our sport for anyone to reach their true potential and achieve their dreams and we believe F1 Academy is a very important part of our plans to be a more diverse and inclusive sport.”