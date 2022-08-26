Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Belgian GP practice as it happened Next / Belgian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.8s in FP2
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Szafnauer wishes Piastri had “a bit more integrity”

Alpine Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer says he wishes that Oscar Piastri had “a bit more integrity” after the Australian signed a contract with McLaren.

Adam Cooper
By:
Szafnauer wishes Piastri had “a bit more integrity”

Alpine is in dispute with its protégé and reserve driver, and the matter will go to the Contract Recognition Board next week.

Alpine was originally planning to place Piastri at Williams in 2023. After Fernando Alonso’s seat became available following the Spaniard’s shock departure to Aston Martin Alpine quickly announced that Piastri would race for the team next season.

However Piastri had already agreed to cut his Alpine ties and join McLaren, and he thus took to social media to tell the world that he won’t be racing for the Enstone outfit.

Both teams involved in the case will have to respect the decision of the CRB.

Asked by Sky F1 about his current feelings regarding Piastri, Szafnauer made his opinion clear.

"He's a promising young driver,” he said. “He hasn't driven in F1 yet. And my wish for Oscar was that he had a bit more integrity.

“He signed a piece of paper as well back in November and we've done everything on our end of the bargain to prepare him for F1.

“And his end of the bargain was to either drive for us, or take a seat where we would place him for the next three years. And I just wish Oscar would have remembered what he signed in November and what he signed up to."

Asked if the team was already in discussions with drivers other than Piastri Szafnauer said: “I think the right thing for us to do is to go to the CRB on Monday, see how that pans out, and then start looking at some negotiations in earnest."

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, and Pat Fry

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1, and Pat Fry

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

With Daniel Ricciardo now officially available after confirmation of his split with McLaren the Australian’s name has inevitably been connected with a return to the team.

Ricciardo drove for the then Renault outfit in 2019 and 2020, logging two third places in his second season.

Szafnauer did not deny that Ricciardo is a candidate for the job.

"The team speak very highly of Daniel and his time here. We haven't had those strategic discussions yet, but everybody I ask, the engineering team, they really speak highly of his skill as a driver and as a team motivator."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Belgian GP practice as it happened
Previous article

Belgian GP practice as it happened
Next article

Belgian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.8s in FP2

Belgian GP: Verstappen outpaces Leclerc by 0.8s in FP2
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36

Alpine eyes Gasly as Marko lines up Herta for AlphaTauri F1 role Belgian GP
Formula 1

Alpine eyes Gasly as Marko lines up Herta for AlphaTauri F1 role

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: No sympathy for Ricciardo’s F1 struggles with MCL36

Lando Norris says he has no sympathy for Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles to find form with the McLaren MCL36 Formula 1 car.

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP F1 podium would be a "shame"

Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

The FIA has clarified why Charles Leclerc will receive a back of the grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix despite a potential loophole in the Formula 1 regulations.

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
9 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.