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TAG Heuer unveils special edition Red Bull F1 watch for 10-year celebration

TAG Heuer has unveiled a special edition Formula 1 Solargraph watch celebrating its 10-year partnership with Red Bull Racing

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:13 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: I-HWA CHENG / AFP via Getty Images





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TAG Heuer has released a special edition of its Formula 1 Solargraph watch to celebrate 10 years as a partner of the Red Bull F1 team.

The Formula 1 Solargraph x Oracle Red Bull Racing costs £1900 (approximately $2250). Buyers based in America were given early online access on 20 October, ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The watch takes its colours from the Milton Keynes outfit's livery. It has a deep blue sunray-brushed dial, white hour and minute hands and a yellow seconds hand, set inside a blue bidirectional bezel made from TAG Heuer's TH-Polylight material.

"Ten years ago, TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing came together around a simple conviction: every fraction of a second matters. Since then, we have shared podiums, titles and the same relentless drive to win," TAG Heuer CEO Béatrice Goasglas said.

"This special edition celebrates that journey while looking firmly ahead. With its 38 mm case and Solargraph movement, it brings the energy of the grid to a new generation of watch enthusiasts, for whom racing is as much a culture as a sport. It is everything ‘Designed to Win’ stands for."

TAG Heuer has been a partner of the Red Bull F1 team as official timekeeper, official watch and team performance partner since 2016.

Red Bull heads into the United States Grand Prix fourth in the constructors' standings with 332 points, 246 points behind championship leader Mercedes. It also carries the momentum of back-to-back wins with Max Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia and the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 221 points, and his team-mate Isack Hadjar is eighth with 97 points.

The United States Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at the Circuit of the Americas from 23-25 October.

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