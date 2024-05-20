All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Tearful Vettel ‘finishing Senna's job’ with Austrian flag tribute at F1 Imola

An emotional Sebastian Vettel said waving the Austrian flag during his Imola Formula 1 demo run was a way to "finish the job" of Ayrton Senna's planned tribute to Roland Ratzenberger.

Filip Cleeren Jonathan Noble
Sebastian Vettel waves the Austrian and Brazilian flags after driving Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This month marked the 30-year anniversary of Senna's fatal accident at Imola on 1 May 1994, which came the day after Austrian Ratzenberger lost his life in a crash.

The death of Ratzenberger, which itself followed a serious practice accident for Senna's compatriot Rubens Barrichello, shook the Williams driver to the core at the time.

In the wreckage of Senna's crashed car, marshals found an unfurled Austrian flag that he intended to wave on the cool-down lap as a tribute to the Simtek driver.

With the blessing of the Senna family, four-time world champion Vettel organised an elaborate tribute to both Senna and Ratzenberger, which included a demo run in the Brazilian's 1993 McLaren MP4/8, which Vettel owns.

Waving both the Brazilian and Austrian flags during the run, Vettel said it was a way to "finish the job" that Senna had in mind.

"Obviously, the Brazilian flag was clear, because it was something that he used to do after the races," Vettel explained.

"But I know the same story [about the Austrian flag Senna had prepared]. I was thinking about it, whether it's the right thing to try and finish the job.

"I don't think it will ever be finished, it's not about finishing, but trying to just make people remember.

"It felt very special when I got the flag out and very special when I got both of them out. It was a very special and very meaningful weekend for me."

Sebastian Vettel drives Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8

Sebastian Vettel drives Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/8

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022 after a 15-year stint with BMW, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, said his tribute run provoked "one of the strongest emotions" ever in his career.

Asked if the demo, which was greeted enthusiastically by the Italian tifosi, left him teary-eyed, Vettel replied: "Yeah, definitely.

"It's difficult to put in words, I think it was one of the strongest emotions I felt behind the wheel despite being alone on track and not even racing.

"Incredible. When I got the flags out, the people... it was so powerful. 

"I'm happy that I had the courage to address my idea and invite the Senna family. And I only got positive feedback.

"The compassion he had, the courage he had to speak his mind. Pushing education, trying to fight poverty in his country.

"In many ways, he was ahead of the game as a person of that time, but also as a racing driver in particular.

"And therefore it's a very important and powerful story to share, especially with young drivers coming up."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix
Next article Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Andretti hires Pat Symonds as push to join F1 grid continues

Andretti hires Pat Symonds as push to join F1 grid continues

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Andretti hires Pat Symonds as push to join F1 grid continues
Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?

Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Does Red Bull no longer have F1's fastest car?
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Sebastian Vettel
More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute

Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The contrasting fortunes of F1's big-name moves to Ferrari

Latest news

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed

2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed

NAS NASCAR Cup
2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class revealed
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
When Nolan Siegel sent it, he provided a glimpse of IndyCar’s future
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Prime

Discover prime content
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did Aston Martin's Imola F1 updates really fail?
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia