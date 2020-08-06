Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

shares
comments
Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Aug 6, 2020, 9:17 AM

The progress Mercedes has made with its Formula 1 car this year, allied to struggles Red Bull is having taming its RB16, has re-opened the debate about high rake cars.

Ever since the current aero regulations came in to play, teams have been divided about which direction is optimum – with Mercedes at one end of the spectrum and Red Bull the other.

For Red Bull, the belief has been that a high rake car, with the rear running higher than the front, is the best way forward.

But based on early season form, and in particular the difficulties the Milton Keynes outfit is facing getting its current car to behave while Mercedes' low rake solution is flying, there have been some suggestions that perhaps the high rake solution has reached the limit of its potential.

Last week, Motorsport.com threw the theory to former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo that perhaps the best days of high rake cars were behind us.

“I'm no aerodynamicist but I would say that could be quite accurate,” he said. “I know from what I feel I knew and saw over the years, especially of Red Bull success in the Vettel and Webber days, that it was all about pumping the rake higher and higher.

“Now, more more recently, Mercedes seem to have had more success with something that's less extreme. So it looks like it's going back to that...it does look the case that it reached its peak and now it's trying to find another way to go fast.”

High rake benefits

Like most things in Formula 1, the actual answer on the high rake debate is not actually so simple. Because, whilst from the outside it often seems as though one concept has to be better than another, there are many factors as to why it’s a constantly evolving situation and why there is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

The rake angle at which you have the car set up is, simply, an aerodynamic factor. The more angle you can apply without the diffuser flow being disturbed, then the more downforce you can potentially produce as there will be more air going under the car.

But there will be a ceiling where further downforce gains cannot be achieved because there is too much disturbance in the system, so the flow under the car isn't behaving.

This could be what is happening to Red Bull this year, where the theoretical downforce peaks it can achieve in the wind tunnel are not matched by the reality of how its car performs on track at various different corner speeds.

Disturbance can be triggered by various factors, including ride height sensitivity, turbulence created by the front and rear wheels or an inefficient aerodynamic design.

For Red Bull and the teams that have followed that high rake concept, given its win ratio during its dominant years, controlling the turbulence created by the front and rear wheels was and still remains a critical factor.

 

Red Bull has learned well how to manage these factors in the past.

Exhaust blowing tactics were deployed during the V8 era to help mitigate the effects of tyre squirt on the diffuser, whilst at the front of the car, flexi-wings were a factor in helping to keep the turbulence created by the front tyres in check.

As the rules continuously changed throughout that period, so too did the teams’ approach, but the constant that remained was Red Bull’s effort to seal the edge of the floor and diffuser, where possible, from the turbulence created by the tyres.

As we moved into the hybrid era, some of those tricks were stripped away because the overall design of the cars were simplified.

This opened the door for the emergence of an aerodynamic rival to the high rake solution used by Red Bull. Mercedes, with its lower rake philosophy, made up some of the aerodynamic deficit by increasing the wheelbase, thus increasing the length of the floor and lessening the impact that the turbulence had on its floor and diffuser.

 

Mercedes had and still continues to opt for a more consistent and usable amount of downforce over a wider range of operating conditions, than the absolute peak that’s deliverable with a higher rake setup.

In the case of Mercedes, this has always been supplemented by a very compliant suspension setup too, firstly with FRIC and latterly with independent hydraulic suspension arrangements, all of which keep the platform of the car more stable.

A sealing ceiling

The 2017 regulations were originally introduced to increase the level of downforce that could be produced in order to reduce lap times. But, in making the cars wider, the rules pertaining to the edge of the floor were left unchecked. This quickly led to a range of solutions being fielded by the teams that helped to seal the floor’s edge and ramp up the downforce that’s achievable.

Slider
List

Ferrari SF71H floor detail

Ferrari SF71H floor detail
1/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF70H floor cut

Ferrari SF70H floor cut
2/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-17 floor details, captioned

Haas VF-17 floor details, captioned
3/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL32 floor details, captioned

McLaren MCL32 floor details, captioned
4/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15 top view

Red Bull RB15 top view
5/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 top view

Ferrari SF90 top view
6/6

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

These fully enclosed holes that are now allowed on the floor’s edge create a vortex skirt that keeps the wheel wake from the front tyre from being ingested by the floor. Furthermore, holes, rather than slots, ahead of the rear tyre just add a little more potency to limit the effects of tyre squirt on the diffuser. 

And, whilst this helps those cars running with higher rake, it’s actually even more of a benefit for those running with a lower rake angle, such as Mercedes.

Overall package remains king

The interesting aside, is that the dominant teams in both cases largely have the engine/power unit to thank for their relative aerodynamic successes too.

Red Bull was able to use the Renault engine to exploit the exhaust blown diffuser and aggressive rake like no-one else could. The longer architecture of the Mercedes power unit led it to take the longer wheelbase and lower rake route.

Furthermore, it’s an extremely long and costly road to travel to change from one concept to another, with rake just one ingredient in a very finely balanced recipe.

High rake has essentially become Red Bull’s hallmark and means it is unlikely to switch from it. The other teams that followed suit, which is most of the field to a varying degree, also went through the pain and expense of trading one concept for another.

Racing Point did make the switch from high to low rake, but it needed an intense spell in the windtunnel and the use of the same Mercedes rear suspension and gearbox, to be able to make it work.

And while the Mercedes concept is paying dividends now, let’s not forget that it wasn’t that long ago that Mercedes cars were labelled ‘divas’ and questions were frequently asked as to why it hadn’t increased its rake angle inline with the rest of the grid.

Key to the debate going forward will be how quickly Red Bull can get on top of its current issues. If it can sort out the balance inconsistencies that have dogged it over the start of the campaign, then it could deliver the progress needed to at least put Mercedes under some pressure.

But if it continues to struggle to understand how best to solve its headaches, then the arguments against high rake cars will likely only get louder.

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021

Previous article

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending Today

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
21m

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news
1h

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes has no firm plans to let Gutierrez get F1 race licence

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Latest news

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
21m

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
2h

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Trending

1
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

21m
2
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

3
Formula 1

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

1h
4
Supercars

Supercars quarantine rules set for Darwin

5
Supercars

Single tyre compound for second Darwin round

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1
2h

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021
Formula 1

F1 working on "standard" provisional calendar for 2021

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades
Formula 1

Ferrari 'not the third quickest' F1 car despite upgrades

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?
FRS

Do you remember the last time Hamilton three-wheeled to victory?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.