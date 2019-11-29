Tech insight: The team using spy cams to gain 2020 head start

Pirelli is set to introduce a new, more durable, tyre in 2020, which will not only change the racing and strategy, it will also have an impact on the behaviour of the car and the surrounding airflow.

In this respect Red Bull is just one team looking to use the post-race test in Abu Dhabi as a way of finding a lasting advantage over their rivals, as it has outfitted its car with additional infra-red camera equipment to study the behaviour of the tyres. Due to testing rules, it has done so in a fashion similar to Mercedes pulled off last year, when it ran a sensor array on its floor.

