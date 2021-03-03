The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car Next / Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

By:

When Aston Martin pulled the covers off its striking green AMR21 earlier today, it marked the start of an exciting new chapter for the Formula 1 team.

The green and black livery– with those streaks of pink – is certain to stand out when battle commences in Bahrain later this month.

But equally, the unveiling marked the end of a long journey that Aston Martin has made in coming up with the exact colours that will carry the British sportscar manufacturer's return to F1.

For while it has been known for several months now that Aston Martin wanted to use British racing green for its 2021 challenger, settling down on the specific green was never going to be the work of the moment.

Time and again we have seen teams get their livery colours out of kilter: making them work in real life but being a flop on television or in photographs.

That is why, as Aston Martin's creative officer Marek Reichman has explained, the final choice on the exact type of green used was something that needed a lot of thought put in to.

"It's been a long journey actually," explained Reichman, who has designed Aston Martin's road cars for the past 16 years.

"Colour is something so important. How you perceive colour, how you perceive colour on screen, how you perceive colour in person in sunlight, and also on a grey day at Silverstone, it's a really, really important factor.

"We have spent 12 months developing a colour. We've gone through numerous iterations on the livery – and it went up to the 59th minute of the 11th hour with detail changes to get everything right.

"I think when you see the car, it's spectacular. That's all we can hope for. And it will be the most beautiful colour on the grid."

The final choice of green appears on the lighter side on the scale of options that Aston Martin could have chosen, but there were a range of factors beyond the actual colour choice itself that needed to be weighed up too.

"I wish it was as easy as looking at Pantone colors and picking the right one," explained Reichman, who kept in close contact with F1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer as the work progressed.

"Developing the paint colour itself is so complex, because we have to translate that onto our road cars as well. It's not just developing a colour for the livery that sits on the F1 car, because people will say that they want it on their road cars when they see it.

"So you have to go through a full development process, which includes repeatability, damageability, repairability, etc, etc.

"And obviously, in thinking about the F1 car, I've got to consider Otmar's needs for weight. You don't want to be painting a heavy paint. So we've had to look at that as well.

"Plus, how do you get the reflective nature of the beautiful colour with the technology that we know we can paint onto an F1 car, and then put through our spray guns to put it onto a road going car as well."

Reichman also says that Aston Martin had to go through some pretty extensive testing of the paints in the real world to check that the final colour worked as well on television and in photos as it does when seen in the flesh.

"How we make sure it works in terms of red, green, and blue values on the screen is literally filming the panels and then looking at them through computer screens," he said.

"You use the right 4K camera technologies, and 3D camera technologies, all of that we have because that's the world we now live in in terms of augmentation, and how you replicate something in the world of design.

"Most of our [car] interiors now are developed in CAD and we don't actually do physical play models. So we have a high capability to simulate both colour, shape and form and ask the computer, is this colour corrected for the eye? And that's how we've done it.

"But it's been a long process, because you have to make sure that when people are passionate about colour, and they happen to come from the world of fashion in some instances and they know their colours, they love what you've done."

The final judgement on whether the Aston Martin livery is a hit or a miss will be argued out over social media for days to come.

And while modern F1 liveries are often criticised by fans as not being a good as iconic cars from the past, Reichman says there is only one true judge of what a beautiful F1 car is - but he wants the AMR21 to go beyond that.

"Always as an aesthete, you're looking for things to be more beautiful," he said. "But I'm going to steal a line from Otmar: fast is beautiful and I absolutely agree.

"So there's always more than one answer to a problem and how you resolve it. Only a few weeks ago, I was looking at the Jordan that came out of the same factory that Otmar is in now and that's a beautiful car.

"I think for sure, you always wish things would be more aesthetically pleasing because I just think people stare when something is beautiful. They stare and they're in awe. And I think that's always a hope."

shares
comments

Related video

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Previous article

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Next article

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Watch live: Aston Martin unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car

2h
2
Formula 1

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

1h
3
Formula 1

When Gilles Villeneuve contested his first Grand Prix with McLaren in 1977

Latest news
Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

6m
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

33m
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with
Formula 1

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

1h
We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Formula 1

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

1h
Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

1h
Latest videos
The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
1h

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
1h

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
1h

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Aston Martin is back to F1 02:55
Formula 1
1h

Aston Martin is back to F1

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights 11:32
Formula 1
23h

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

More from
Aston Martin Racing
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
33m
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
1h
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
21h
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
22h
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Watch live: Aston Martin unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch live: Aston Martin unveils its 2021 Formula 1 car

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

When Gilles Villeneuve contested his first Grand Prix with McLaren in 1977
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

When Gilles Villeneuve contested his first Grand Prix with McLaren in 1977

Latest news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

We’ll “get the best” out of Vettel at Aston, says Szafnauer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.