Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

shares
comments
The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Formula 1's opening day of practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was quite a low-key affair in terms of the battle for this weekend.

However, a closer look at the cars showed that the focus of many teams was very much on 2021, as there were a host of next year's parts being tried out – including floors, diffusers and brake ducts.

Haas dipped its toe into testing 2021 specification parts for the first time at the Yas Marina circuit, whilst Ferrari, Red Bull and Renault used practice as another opportunity to gather data that can be used to develop their solutions for next season.

2021 brakes fins Race
2021 diffuser central fins rules

The 2021 regulations require teams to cut a triangular shaped section of the floor out ahead of the rear tyre, and also prohibit the use of fully enclosed holes in this area too (main image).

Meanwhile, the rear brake duct winglets in the lower half of the brake duct will have to be 40mm narrower and 50mm has to be lopped off the bottom of the diffuser strakes.

The aim of these changes is to reduce downforce by approximately 10 percent and alleviate some of the stress this causes the tyres when they're fully loaded up.

So, let's take a look at the various solutions that the teams have been evaluating...

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor detail

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Having briefly tested 2021 specification parts on its car in Portugal, Red Bull took the opportunity to capture more data in FP1.

Its floor featured the required cut-out ahead of the rear tyre but we can see it is already looking at ways of influencing the airflow. The twisted floor strake (arrowed) helps to move airflow across the tyre face, mitigating some of the effects of tyre squirt that reduce the performance of the diffuser.

Ferrari SF1000 floor detail

Ferrari SF1000 floor detail

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ferrari arrived in Abu Dhabi with a new 2021 specification floor design, having already tested parts for next season in Portugal.

A vertical strake has now been added on the edge of the floor (circled), rather than the dog-eared edge that featured on the previous floor iteration. Slots also break up the strake in order that the airflow be affected by them.

Furthermore, ahead of this, Ferrari has added three twisted winglets that hope to prime the airflow received by the rear tyre (red arrow).

Ferrari SF1000 floor detail

Ferrari SF1000 floor detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor specification tested in Portugal featured a dog-eared edge ahead of the rear tyre

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Haas VF-20

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas F1 Haas VF-20

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Haas fitted Fittipaldi's car with the 2021 specification parts, which included a version of next year's floor that more closely represents the design that the FIA intended when introducing the regulations.

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Renault also has a simplified version of the floor that we saw it test in Bahrain, but this time it was installed on Ocon's car.

Related video

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP

Previous article

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP

Next article

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

Vandoorne, de Vries to test for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne, de Vries to test for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

Perez set for grid penalty after engine change in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez set for grid penalty after engine change in Abu Dhabi

Latest news

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

46min
2
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

3
Formula 1

Vandoorne, de Vries to test for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

3h
4
Formula 1

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

47min
5
Formula 1

Haas unable to give Grosjean farewell Formula 1 test

4h

Latest news

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happens

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1

The 2021 design tweaks revealed in Abu Dhabi

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Williams feels like Russell has "come home" in Abu Dhabi GP

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"
Formula 1

Renault: Alonso Abu Dhabi test is a "human thing"

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.034s in FP1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.034s in FP1

Latest videos

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
2h

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.