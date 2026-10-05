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The added consequence of George Russell's retirement in Malaysia

Russell retired from the Sepang race late on with a power unit failure

Ed Hardy Filip Cleeren
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Liam Fabre

George Russell’s retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia will have huge consequences on the rest of his 2026 Formula 1 campaign - especially in regards to ADUO.

The Mercedes driver was running third under the safety car with five laps remaining at Sepang on Sunday, until he pulled over at the Turn 1 entry with a power unit failure.

Minds immediately went to what impact it would have on the title race, as second for team-mate Kimi Antonelli stretched his championship lead to 84 points with seven rounds left.

But Mercedes is also now having to reassess its plan of when to give Russell a new engine, considering it will incur a 10-place grid drop as he’s already used the allotted four in a season.

“He came on the radio behind the safety car and said PU's starting to sound funny,” said Mercedes’ deputy team principal Bradley Lord.

“We saw sensors then misbehaving and it was clear we had to pull the car over and we'd had a failure of some sort.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“Still need to understand what it means for his pool because he's not rich in low mileage power units either.

“So that may mean we need to alter what had been our previous plan.”

The plan was for Russell’s next power unit to be the updated version under the Additional Development and Upgrades Opportunities system, which grants Mercedes one token.

It’s believed that the 28-year-old was set to take his penalty in Austin, but Sepang means he might need to do it beforehand - Singapore this weekend - and consequently miss out on the upgrade.

When asked if that’s the case, Lord confirmed: “Potentially so, yeah. That's what we need to understand. But yes, there may be a double whammy effect there, which for him after such a gut-wrenching blow today... it was devastating to see him have to put off as he did.

"Yeah, there may be a sort of double whammy effect there that is just a really unfortunate consequence of that issue.” 

Bradley Lord, Mercedes Deputy Team Principal

Bradley Lord, Mercedes Deputy Team Principal

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sepang continued what’s been a series of bad luck for the pre-season title favourite, who retired from the lead in Montreal with a power unit failure, as well as other misfortunes in 2026.

But there’s also been issues on Antonelli’s side, such as his power unit failure late on at Barcelona, so unreliability is the one concern amid an otherwise dominant year for Mercedes.

“I’m so massively annoyed, I’m not in a happy place,” team boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports after the Malaysian race.

“First of all, we didn't have the speed that we were hoping to have before the weekend, so there's a lot of homework to be done in order to recover, which I'm sure we will.

“Then the race literally went, if you consider the fight with Lewis [Hamilton] behind, went against us.

“We had such an advantage, one VSC, two safety cars, you couldn't be more unlucky. And to make things worse, PU failure with a few laps to go to the end with George, which is terrible for his championship and not good at all for our constructor points.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

“So, as much as I love to be here when I look at the pure races, one of my worst experiences, to be honest.”

Mercedes is still on course for its first constructors’ title since 2021 as it leads second-placed Ferrari by 151 points, a gap that stood at 160 heading into Malaysia.

“This overarching topic, the DNFs, that could cost us dearly also for the remaining seven races,” added Wolff.

“A championship is quickly turned around against you or for you if you have a DNF, and that's why that can't continue.”

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