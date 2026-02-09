The challenges facing McLaren ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1 has often been a series of dynasties. Once a certain outfit cracks the code of a new regulation cycle, it tends to stay there for a number of years until others catch up or the ruleset is tweaked again. Think of Michael Schumacher's Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull or Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

That tendency takes nothing away from how impressive any of those runs were, just like McLaren's continued dominance in 2025 - wrapping up its second consecutive constructors' title by Singapore in September - was an outstanding confirmation of its return to the very top.

Winning across different eras

But McLaren's biggest challenge has arrived now. Can its dominance survive the biggest regulatory shake-up in decades?

Starting from a blank sheet of paper with the chassis, aerodynamics and power unit, it seems like few individual virtues will carry over one-to-one. But the underlying philosophies and methodologies that turned McLaren into a winning machine are still there.

Speaking exclusive to Motorsport.com over the course of the 2025 season, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella felt his team wouldn't be going back to square one: "There are a couple of things that carry over, independently of the technical regulations," Stella said.

"One is the technical fundamentals whereby we pursued aerodynamic efficiency, interaction with the tyres, efficient cooling. It's universal. And the second one is that I think there's a part of the knowhow that is transferable into the work for 2026 and there's a part of the know how that you have to reinvent, so that's not transferable. But some aspects of the methodology, or some aspects as to how you generate this knowledge, will be transferable.

"So of the fundamental reasons why we are in this strong position now, I think there's a large quantity that is transferable and there's a certain amount that somehow will be lost, and will be a ground in which there will be, potentially a levelling out among all teams, independently of where they were in 2025."

Amid all the changes between 2025 and 2026, McLaren will at least remain with a consistent power unit supplier in Mercedes, which has made the best impression thus far at Barcelona's shakedown and looked reliable from the off. McLaren is also strengthened by the arrival of Will Courtenay from Red Bull, who was originally signed as its new sporting director in 2024 and has now finally joined the Woking-based outfit.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Maintaining an intriguing driver dynamic

Another area of stability is McLaren's formidable driver pairing of reigning world champion Lando Norris and 2025's third-place finisher Oscar Piastri. Norris is a brilliantly flawed world champion, overcoming his own self doubts and technical difficulties with the 2025 McLaren to snatch his maiden title. That crown initially looked like going to Piastri until the Australian suffered a difficult spell that saw him relegated to third behind Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

If McLaren does manage to compete at the front, it will be interesting to see what will happen to the intra-team dynamic in Woking between Norris and Piastri. Can Norris's newfound confidence propel him to even greater heights or will Piastri become even stronger in year four as he irons out his few remaining weaknesses?

Either way, McLaren has vowed to "streamline" its rules of engagement as it maintains an equal treatment policy. McLaren has already cleared the biggest hurdle by proving to the world that it can make things work with two number one drivers, but it didn't go without issues either, as Piastri pointed out.

"We probably caused some headaches for ourselves that we didn't need to at points last year," Piastri said. "As a general principle and a general kind of way of going racing, it does bring a lot of positives with it, and it's just about: how do we refine that to try and keep it to just positives, basically.

"[There will be] some tweaks for sure this year, but I think it's pretty clear that we still want to go racing as much as a team as we can."