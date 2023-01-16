Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / McLaren: Piastri's lack of experience won't hold team back Next / F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
Formula 1 Analysis

The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1

After years of playing his part in helping Mercedes dominate Formula 1, incoming Williams boss James Vowles faces a completely different challenge at his new team.

By:
, NobleF1
The change that Vowles is making his priority at Williams F1

It is not lost on him that for four of the last five years, Williams has found itself pegged to the bottom of the constructors’ championship.

Plus, more recently, it has faced fresh uncertainty following the departure of team principal Jost Capito and its technical director FX Demaison.

Turning the squad’s fortunes around quickly is not going to be an easy task for Vowles, as he is comes in at a time when much of the work on the 2023 car has already been completed.

His job list is going to be large too; for he will need to get a restructured technical team in place to help drive its F1 challenger forward as fast as he can.

But, while decisions over the technical department and overall reporting structure will be important for Vowles, there is one thing that he thinks take priority above everything else: a new team culture.

For the team that he famously remembers watching through the catch fencing at Silverstone in the early 1990’s during its most dominant era, is in a very different place right now.

As Vowles said: “If you asked me what are the front facing and most iconic brands of the sport, Williams is what comes to mind.

“It's filled with incredibly talented people who were just hurting a little bit from the last few years. But it has great potential.”

 

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What Vowles thinks is critical therefore for helping shape a better future for Williams is in lifting spirits at the team; getting the squad believing in its future direction.

A new mentality and a shifted culture are the foundations that Vowles thinks need laying down before any other changes can hope to make the improvements necessary to move up the grid.

Speaking about where he felt Williams was lacking at the moment, Vowles said: “What will definitely be wrong is when you're hurting, and when you've been punished and you've been pushed down as an organisation because you're suffering, it doesn't get any better year on year unless you get a change to what's going on - a change to the culture, a change to the methods and systems.

“I suspect a lot of it was that if we go back a few years, we didn't have the strength that is Dorilton [team owners].

“Dorilton really want to and will invest the correct amount to make this a performant team. And I don't think it was fair to say that that was the case just a few years ago. That impact will take a while to probably kick in.

“But I'm one of a change, and clearly one individual won't make it. What's required is restrengthening the technical team, but also allowing those internally that are incredibly good to shine and prosper.

“And I suspect the environment they've had around them isn't one that would have been conducive to that for a period of time.”

While Vowles is arriving from a Mercedes team that is known for dominating F1’s turbo hybrid era, that’s not to say he only knows what it is like to win.

There were definitely some tough times at Mercedes last year when the squad was battling its early season porpoising dramas.

Plus, Vowles was on board at Brackley during its difficult early days as British American Racing – which included long streaks without scoring any points in the early 2000s.

“I'm fortunate enough to have known failure on levels that many of you unfortunately have publicly seen,” he said during a media briefing last week.

“Even prior to Mercedes, there were times where we were languishing in a very poor position: we didn't score a point for 12 races.

“The real gain that you get out of this is that you have to instil a culture into this that allows everyone to realise that you have to be empowered. You have to grow, you have to move forward as a unit together, and it has to be one collaborative motion.

“I strongly suspect that we're just in a situation where that collaboration isn't quite at the level it could be or should be, just simply because it's been a few years of pain that cemented it.”

Read Also:

 

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Having lived through the journey at Mercedes from a team that struggled to score points to one that has, at times, been expecting to win each race it goes to, Vowles has a huge wealth of experience about the way things need to operate inside a successful organisation.

“When we’ve asked our senior leadership team, what's the most important element of the team, it will always come back to two things at Mercedes: people and culture,” he said.

“It’s not the machine shop floor, not the wind tunnel tools, not the driver in the loop simulator. It comes back to people and culture. And I believe exactly the same is true within Williams.

“Before setting foot in there, I'm unsure where we are at the moment, but it is the highest thing on my priority list: making sure that everyone understands that it's about working together.

“It's about empowerment. It is about treating your colleagues with the respect that you want back from them, and the growth you want back from them, so that we can work together towards an end goal.”

Perhaps the biggest endorsement of Vowles’ belief about culture being so important comes from his former boss Toto Wolff – who has long held the view about it being a key factor in the success of the German car manufacturer.

Speaking about his perception of Mercedes, Wolff said: “Where we started the journey, the kind of prevailing philosophy was, this is a race car. and the race car needs good aerodynamics, and a strong engine, and so on and so forth.

“But it was almost always neglected that the racing team is a group of people that have joined on a journey. And these people have hopes, dreams, objectives, and anxieties, all of that.

“I think what we have been able in Mercedes is to embed a structure where it's all around the person. We care. And we believe when we care.

“When you set up an organisation that demonstrates that every day, then you can achieve extraordinary performances. Now, that's no guarantee forever, as we've seen in 2022, but the culture and the values are the immune system of any organisation.

“James has been a part of this journey of developing our culture, about setting objectives. And so he will be able to translate that into the Williams organisation.

“I have no doubt that James within the organisation will discover talent, will discover committed and ambitious people. And if he embeds all of that in a positive mindset, a safe environment, as a caring team principal, I think Williams can very much turn around and move forwards.

“It always starts at the top and then it needs to cascade into the organisation. I've been at Williams. I loved being there. And I have no doubt that James will too.”

shares
comments
McLaren: Piastri's lack of experience won't hold team back
Previous article

McLaren: Piastri's lack of experience won't hold team back
Next article

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a "broken record"
More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA's F1 cost cap policing should deter future 'cover-ups', says Ben Sulayem
Formula 1

FIA's F1 cost cap policing should deter future 'cover-ups', says Ben Sulayem

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans
Formula 1

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape Prime
Formula 1

The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape

Williams More from
Williams
Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Williams announces Mercedes strategy chief Vowles as new F1 team principal
Formula 1

Williams announces Mercedes strategy chief Vowles as new F1 team principal

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery

The factory Yamaha squad has become the first MotoGP team to unveil its 2023 livery ahead of the new season starting in March.

Robb set to be confirmed this week in Coyne IndyCar line-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb set to be confirmed this week in Coyne IndyCar line-up

Dale Coyne is aiming to have a deal done in the next six days with Indy Lights graduate Sting Ray Robb, cementing DCR-Honda’s two-car full-season line-up.

Stanaway, Whincup to race Mercedes at Bathurst
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Stanaway, Whincup to race Mercedes at Bathurst

Richie Stanaway and Jamie Whincup will share a Boost Mobile-backed, Triple Eight-run Mercedes at the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spine fractures

World Rally legend and three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 event.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
20 h
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.