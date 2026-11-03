Formula 1 Mexican GP

The 'difference' between Kimi Antonelli's F1 title and Lewis Hamilton's according to Toto Wolff

Antonelli has become Mercedes' third F1 world champion since its return in 2010, joining a list of Lewis Hamilton (2014-15, 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016)

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 7:14 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has explained how “different” it felt watching Kimi Antonelli become Formula 1 world champion compared to his record-breaking years with Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli clinched his maiden title in Mexico on Sunday to become F1’s youngest ever world champion at the age of only 20, thanks to a dominant 2026 with four rounds still remaining.

The Italian achieved it in only his second season having been fast-tracked through the junior categories by Mercedes, who signed him when he was still a karter in 2019.

Antonelli consequently became the German marque’s first world champion since Hamilton’s record-equalling seventh in 2020, which was his sixth since joining Mercedes in 2013.

Wolff said: “The championships with Lewis were absolutely incredible and rewarding.

“I felt that we were all part of Lewis' history - of the greatest champion - and that we would look back many years to come and say, ‘we've been world champions with Lewis Hamilton’.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“This is something I'm very much still thinking about. He is one that stayed relevant and is very much culturally relevant beyond Formula One.

“So that was very, very special. Championships that I will have for my whole life with me. And this one is different. For me, he's still the kid that hasn't even changed visually a lot.

“It's so refreshing. I tried to get hold of him a few weeks ago and said, ‘where's Kimi?’. Kimi, for his birthday? He's in the water park.

“Great! And as long as we can all help to preserve it, he's intertwined with Mercedes and that's also great to see.”

Sunday was a particularly vindictive moment for Wolff considering the doubts that surrounded the decision to replace Hamilton, who joined Ferrari, with a teenage Antonelli.

It was clear, even before starting his sole F2 campaign, that the youngster had been ear-marked as the Briton’s replacement thanks to his speculator junior record until then.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, PREMA Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

F2 didn’t go so well though, finishing sixth in the standings, with Wolff even revealing that Mercedes lost “two sponsors” due to Antonelli’s promotion for 2025.

Last year wasn’t great either, finishing 169 points behind team-mate George Russell, while suffering many tough lessons like his Montreal podium being surrounded by six non-scores in the European races.

But Antonelli made a remarkable step forwards in 2026 to dominate pre-season favourite Russell and take nine wins, 16 podiums and seven poles from 19 grands prix.

Wolff added: “I never felt it [was] difficult, because the team was always behind that decision. Ola [Kallenius, Mercedes chairman] was always behind that decision. There was no doubt.

“The doubt came from outside. The doubt came from people that were partners to the team, that are not anymore.

“From other teams, from other drivers that felt they should have gotten a shot. From the media. It started with, ‘you can't be possibly serious of putting an 18-year-old in the car that is Lewis Hamilton's car’.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Slitz / Getty Images

“You know, he had an underwhelming Formula 2 season. He should do another year in Formula 2 and prove that he's actually good enough, then putting him in the car.

“People saying he shouldn't be in a Mercedes. Too much pressure for him. Why didn't you try to achieve a deal with Williams? And give him, like George, a year, two or three to develop.

“These voices got obviously louder after nine consecutive races without a point. The tears in Spa.

“Suddenly the 'I told you so' were getting more oxygen. For us, for me, it was never a single doubt. It was the season that I expected to happen.

“That it was at least a two-year project, where the second year needed to confirm what we saw in him. I guess today we're sitting here and we have the confirmation.”

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