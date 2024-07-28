All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Belgian GP

The factors enabling Russell’s shock winning strategy

Two critical factors helped George Russell secure a brilliant win in F1’s Belgian GP

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lower-than-expected tyre degradation, and a no-lose strategy scenario, triggered the Mercedes call to commit George Russell to his winning one-stop in Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver had been stuck in the pack in the early stages of the race, as the frontrunners circulated together in DRS trains.

But as his opposition covered each other from undercuts and he shuffled to the front, Russell and Mercedes made the decision to change from their anticipated two-stopper.

The scenario had opened up because tyre degradation around the Spa circuit, which had been expected to be quite high due to the new track surface areas, came in much lower than anticipated.

That meant that, while a one-stop had appeared to be out of touch before the race, it was suddenly possible to pull off.

And the call became a reality when Mercedes’ strategy data suggested that if Russell stopped for a second time he would come home in fifth – whereas the worst-case scenario if he kept going was to finish in the exact same position.

That meant it was worth trying to make the one-stop work – which Russell pulled off brilliantly to secure his second win of the season.

Read Also:

Speaking after his victory, Russell said: “Amazing, amazing result. We definitely didn't predict this win this morning in our strategy meeting, but the car was feeling really awesome.

“We made a lot of changes from Friday night, and the tyres just felt great. And I just kept saying, you know, I think we can do the one-stop. I think we can do the one-stop. The strategy did a really great job.”

Asked who pulled the trigger on the one-stop, Russell added: “I mean, I was focusing a lot during the race. So, I'll have to listen to the radio comms back, but it was a team effort: Joey Leo, all the strategy guys, did an amazing job. And always it is that team effort. So, we rolled the dice.

“But it was only possible because the car was feeling really great, and the pace was there. So, yeah, 1-2, such a good result.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky: “We didn't think it was possible but at a certain stage we said let's stay out because we're going to finish fifth anyway in both scenarios. He stayed out and at the end he made it work.”

Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton closed right in on him at the end, but struggled in the dirty air to be able to find a way past.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He also expressed a slight annoyance that he had been committed to the two-stop scenario despite his tyres being good at the end of each stint.

“I was trying to get closer, obviously, but George did a great job on going long on the tyres every stint,” he said. “I had tyres left, but the team pulled me in so...unfortunate, but it is one of those days.”

However, Hamilton said the 1-2 was a huge triumph considering how bad the car had been in Friday practice.

“We had such a disaster on Friday,” he said. “The car was really nowhere, and we made some changes.

“It was hard to see what it was going to feel like, obviously, because of the wet yesterday. But the car was fantastic today, and we really owe it to everyone, both here doing a solid job through the pit stops and strategy, and the guys back at the factory.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Belgian GP: Russell outfoxes rivals to win from Hamilton
Next article Norris rues “stupid” mistakes after losing out to Verstappen

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal

Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Williams says "odds in our favour" of landing Sainz F1 deal
How new Spa track surface has triggered unique F1 tyre headache

How new Spa track surface has triggered unique F1 tyre headache

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How new Spa track surface has triggered unique F1 tyre headache
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win
Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification

Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia