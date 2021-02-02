Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
312 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

shares
comments
The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance
By:

Yuki Tsunoda may have expressed some regret about not embracing his love of motorsport earlier, but that hasn't stopped him making up lost time on his way to Formula 1.

The Japanese youngster is about to embark on his rookie F1 campaign with AlphaTauri after a pretty swift rise up the ranks.

But what has been especially impressive is how much he has matured and improved each season, and not been afraid to seek input from outside if he has felt he needed it.

His progress up until F2 had been slightly under the radar, and although he took a win in his first F3 season in 2019, and a triumph in the Euroformula Open Championship that same season, he did not feature much in the title battles.

But F2 in 2020 marked a step change in Tsunoda's progress, and it's something he puts down to channelling his focus in a bid to get better.

"Last year for me was a season in which I made a big improvement in all aspects of my job," he explains about the step up he made in his rookie F2 campaign.

"First of all, in terms of my driving but also in terms of my mentality and psychology regarding how I approached my racing. I think I improved a lot during Formula 2. It was a very successful season, one of the best in my racing career.

"At the start of the season, I already had a good pace and could compete with strong rivals, but I lacked consistency until the middle of the season. That meant I was unable to get good points in the early races.

"Then, from the mid-season on, I worked with a psychological trainer and we talked a lot about my racing – how I prepare for the race and my attitude during the race – as well as other factors. That resulted in my mentality improving a lot.

"By the end of the season, it was not yet where I wanted to be, but had improved so much since the start of the season. My on-track results continued to get better."

Read Also:

Tsunoda certainly seems to be someone who is open-minded and willing to listen, rather than thinking he knows everything from the off.

He cites the progress he made with better understanding tyre management as a key example of where he had to make some extra effort to step up his game.

"At the start of last year – during the rookie test for example – I struggled with tyre management compared to my teammates," he said.

"However I have worked hard with the team and watched races from previous seasons to learn how to better manage this. The hard work we all put in paid off, as by the end of the year I had received the Pirelli award – which showed just how much progress I had made."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT01

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Even going back to his karting career. Tsunoda talks of the advice he got from his dad as he started out racing properly for the first time.

"My father was my mechanic until I was around 14 or 15 years old," he said. "I have to thank him for all the success I have so far – he has helped me to become a better driver.

"Braking was one thing he taught me the most, particularly how and when to brake. He taught me that braking is very important going into the corner and that can make the car rotate.

"And if you can rotate the car more than others, you can apply the throttle again earlier than others. I practiced that a lot in karting. It gave me a lot of confidence and I still use what I learned even today."

But there is one area where Tsunoda will not change his approach no matter how much people try to convince him. That is his reluctance to get involved in sim-racing.

"I like shooting games – such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty – and sometimes when I'm playing them, I imagine shooting at someone I hate…it works well, it boosts me!" he said.

"I find that sport and gaming help me to reset my mind and I feel refreshed afterwards. However, I don't like racing games, as I don't find them realistic."

Related video

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

Previous article

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Risi Ferrari's lack of Rolex 24 pace "hard to take"

Latest news

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Trending

1
Supercars

Every driver racing in Supercars in 2021

2
DTM

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

6h

Latest news

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

Formula 1
1h
How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

How F1 navigated the true costs of COVID-19

Formula 1
2h
Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Ricciardo's winning experience can take McLaren forward - Norris

Formula 1
4h
Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Mercedes announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Formula 1
5h
Rio de Janeiro abandons plans to build F1 circuit

Rio de Janeiro abandons plans to build F1 circuit

Formula 1
6h

Latest videos

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
7h

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
22h

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Lost F1 Teams: Campos 07:42
Formula 1
Jan 29, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Campos

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021 04:21
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

Revealed: What Ferrari Is Changing On Its Engine For F1 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison 12:49
Formula 1
Jan 27, 2021

F1 Explained: 2021 Rule Changes with James Allison

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.