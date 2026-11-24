Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
The issue that cost Pierre Gasly a potential "win" at F1's Las Vegas GP
The Alpine driver finished fifth but was as high as third over halfway through
Ed Hardy Cihangir Perperik
Published: Nov 24, 2026, 3:38 PM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
Pierre Gasly reckons he potentially had the pace to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, had a cooling issue not affected his Alpine Formula 1 car in the closing stages.
The Frenchman finished fifth from eighth on the grid, but after 31 of the scheduled 50 laps, Gasly was third behind Red Bull’s eventual winner Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.
Yet Gasly suddenly lost five positions within the next four laps, having dropped into eighth behind Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
The 30-year-old explained that this was down to a technical issue on his A526, which eventually took fifth due to Russell hitting the barriers plus Ferrari duo Hamilton and Leclerc colliding into each other.
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So when asked afterwards if he was frustrated to miss out on his sixth career podium, Gasly responded on Saturday night: “I'm not going to call it that way. But I'll start with the fact that it's our best race as a team, and we're definitely going to take the positives.”
His previous best result in the 2026 F1 season was sixth at round two in Shanghai, despite him temporarily being given a Monaco podium until that result was settled in the courts.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
“Follow with the fact that it was a very fun race to be part of and I enjoyed a lot battling at the front of the pack,” added Gasly. “But then yeah, at the start we were flying, I managed to find my way all the way up to P3.
“At that point I really felt that we had the pace to maybe even challenge for the win. And the moment I got to P3, I got told on the radio that the car was overheating and I had to turn down the power.
“We turned down the power for 45 laps. So the moment I went to the most aggressive switch to cool it down, I lost position all the way to Turn 5. I lost the position on the back straight, so I lost two positions in a lap and then I just dropped back all the way. We were managing the temperature.
“I had to open the gap. I could be in the gearbox, but I had to open the gap to cool down the car. I really feel we had the podium, and I kept asking to get back to full power, but I was only allowed to do it for the last two laps.
“We'll review exactly what happened, because I can see you guys all wearing winter jackets, I am wearing a winter jacket. I don't really understand why the car was overheating, but apart from that it was an incredible effort from all the team.”
Conditions were as low as 9C which left Gasly perplexed by the issue, though he reckons it could have been much worse than the fifth he took that keeps him 10th in the standings.
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images
“I don't think we saw it coming,” he claimed. “But yeah, these 45 laps, I think the most extreme I was losing over a second a lap with that slowest engine mode that we were running.
“I'm happy to be fifth, but yeah, definitely the car was very fast, and there was more to take. At some point when I was running that extreme one, I was losing so much that I thought I was going to drop back even further than that.
“I was trying to hold down and we had four or five different modes we were playing in between. The most extreme, I think I had it for maybe 10 laps, which were the most worrying part of the race, because with the tow gain, I was following other cars and drafting back.
“But yeah, as I said, we'll review. It's part of racing, but I think it definitely cost us quite a bit too.”
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