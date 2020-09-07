Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

shares
comments
The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
By:

The Italian Grand Prix proved to be one of the best races of the year, as Pierre Gasly took a shock maiden victory for AlphaTauri ahead of McLaren's Carlos Sainz.

But the defining moment that triggered the Monza surprise was when race leader Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for entering a closed pitlane to change tyres.

Such a rules breach is deemed a serious offence, and it took Hamilton out of contention for the win on a day he looked set to cruise to victory.

Here we look at the background to the incident that changed the shape of the race, and explain the circumstances.

Why was the pitlane closed?

Kevin Magnussen had been battling from the back of the field, after picking up front wing damage on the opening lap that had required a replacement. However, after 17 laps he ground to a halt with a suspected power unit problem on the exit of Parabolica.

After pulling over next to the barriers on the right side of the track, the FIA felt that the best option to retrieve the car was to push it forwards down the pitlane.

So with marshals potentially exposed to cars as the moved Magnussen, F1 race director Michael Masi decided that the best option was to close the pitlane and to bring out the safety car.

Why wasn't Magnussen's car pulled back behind the barriers?

The Safety Car Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

The Safety Car Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

When Magnussen's car came to a halt, he had deliberately parked it by a gap in the Armco barriers. It seemed logical that the car would simply be pulled back into the hole and the matter dealt with under local yellow flags.

However, Masi has explained that the gap there is not actually big enough for cars to fit through, and is just there to allow easy access to incidents for marshals.

"There's some of openings are vehicle openings, some of them are just marshal posts," said Masi.

"The ones that have the shorter orange band effectively are only a marshal post, and the car would not fit at that area. So the only safe place to remove [Magnussen's car] was to push it down into pitlane because there was no other opening available."

What warning did Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes get?

When the pitlane closed decision was made and the safety car called out, Hamilton was already in the area of Parabolica.

As he came through the corner, two red pitlane status lights on the outside, which are the regular marshalling signal posts, were flashing with a cross. This cross is to signal to drivers that the pitlane is closed.

The location of these lights is highlighted to teams in pre-event notes issued by the FIA, so both Mercedes and Hamilton should have been aware of their location.

As Masi said: "The map indicating those is distributed to all the teams in my event notes, and is part of the pitlane diagram. Obviously it is also in what forms part of the race director's event notes, which is used for the drivers' meeting."

Read Also:

Further, there are two other warning systems in place to help teams in such circumstances. The software that teams use to monitor the track switches to show the pitlane area in red, while there is also a notification made on one of the official F1 timing pages that the pitlane is closed.

How did Hamilton and Mercedes manage to miss it?

The closure of the pitlane in such circumstances is quite a race occurrence, with the last time it happening being the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton admitted that he had not spotted the signals, as his focus was on the right hand side of the track and where the Magnussen incident was.

Pitlane entry Monza

Pitlane entry Monza

Photo by: FIA

Mercedes, in the split second in which it had to react to the safety car, had also not spotted the changes in the software system nor the Timing Page.

As Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "We spotted that last minute back home. One of the strategists just shouted into the radio whilst we were entering the pitlane.

"There was confusion, because you prepare yourself for the pit stop to make it good. Everybody on the pitlane, including myself, we were looking at this situation, and nobody looks at page four [of timing] that the pitlane is closed.

"We can't see the signs, and this is just a sequence of events that screwed Lewis's race. Not happy, but you have to take it on the chin."

Was Hamilton allowed to speak to the stewards during the red flag?

Hamilton clearly first felt that he had not passed any signal telling him that the pitlane was closed.

So during the red flag interruption triggered by Charles Leclerc's sizeable accident, he took it upon himself to go and see the stewards and find out what had happened.

After the two light panels showing the crosses were pointed out to him, he accepted that he had made a mistake and put the matter behind him.

Some have suggested that it seemed slightly strange for Hamilton to be able to speak to the stewards in such a way, but the FIA is always open for discussions with competitors if they have issues they want to talk about.

As Masi said: "There's nothing stopping it, and thankfully we don't have too many red flags. The stewards, like everyone, have very much an open-door policy. If someone has got a question, they can ask."

Was Hamilton's 10-second stop-go penalty too harsh?

The sanction handed down to Hamilton is the most extreme in-race time penalty that can be given. Indeed, it dropped him from the race lead to well behind the back of the pack when he took it.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 pit stop for penalty

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 pit stop for penalty

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While some have suggested that such an extreme penalty may not have been justified considering Hamilton had not gained that much from the stop, the scale of the penalty is actually mandated in the rules.

Article 28.14 of the Sporting Regulations that covers the pitlane closure states: "A penalty under Article 38.3(d) (which is a 10-second stop-go) will be imposed on any driver who, in the opinion of the stewards, entered the pitlane for any other reason whilst it was closed."

As Masi said: "The simple part is that there is no flexibility within that. The stewards had a mandatory penalty that they must apply."

The stop-go penalty was put in the rules after the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix when Daniel Ricciardo entered the closed pits and was handed just a five-second penalty.

Some teams felt that the time loss was too little, as more time could be gained from being able to change tyres at a moment when the pits were officially closed than lost through having the penalty added on at the end of a race.

Teams are also regularly consulted by the FIA over whether or not they agree with the scale of the penalties that are handed down for certain offences.

As Masi said: "All of the mandatory penalties were actually gone through one by one with all of the team sporting directors last year, to see those that we collectively felt needed to be changed, versus those that had to stay in.

"The sporting directors unanimously agreed they had to stay. All of the teams are well and truly familiar with the mandatory penalties within the sporting regulations."

Related video

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

Previous article

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Latest news

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Trending

1
FIA F2

Ticktum stripped of sprint race win at Monza

2
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

26m
3
Formula 1

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

56m

Latest news

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win
Formula 1

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.