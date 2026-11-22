Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

The one aspect of Max Verstappen "outsmarting" Mercedes that left Red Bull speechless

According to Laurent Mekies, the victory in Las Vegas says more about how Max Verstappen outsmarted the opposition than about Red Bull's progress on energy-poor circuits

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 11:58 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth victory in the last six Formula 1 Grands Prix. This time, the Dutchman won at what is known as an energy-poor circuit, which is noteworthy given that Red Bull Ford Powertrains was still struggling at such venues at the start of this year.

The victory in Las Vegas appears to underline just how much progress Red Bull has made in that area, although team principal Laurent Mekies believes the result primarily tells a different story. According to him, Verstappen handled the tactical challenges of energy management and the extremely powerful slipstream particularly well.

"I think Max clearly outsmarted the opposition today in the way he has managed to defend for 50 laps," Mekies said when asked by Motorsport.com how much of the win was down to Verstappen outsmarting Mercedes and how much was down to Red Bull optimising the power unit.

"And yes, Max has been overtaken a few times, but I kind of think that he probably did that on purpose a few times. He has probably explored every possible way of what's happening between the second-to-last corner and the line."

Mekies was particularly impressed by the way Verstappen thought ahead. With ten laps remaining, he was already asking the team what could be done in terms of energy deployment during the last lap to avoid being overtaken before the finish line.

"It even went to the extent where, as you have seen, that he has asked us to have another look at the scenario for the final lap," Mekies continued.

"Obviously the guys were thinking about that for quite a while, but the conclusion when we came back to him was that he was already mastering it and that he had explored all the options. So we felt that he knew exactly what to do at that moment and it proved to be that case."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

It should be noted, however, that the Mercedes duo dropped away in the closing stages. George Russell took himself out of contention by going straight on, while Kimi Antonelli was in an excellent position but, according to the Italian, his power unit became confused when he lifted off the throttle.

Nevertheless, that takes nothing away from Verstappen's victory, with Mekies even describing it as one of his best races this season.

"I think he's done another outstanding race, an exceptional race. I don't know if it's one he will remember more than the other ones, but I think it was breathtaking the way he resisted the pressure for so long."

One aspect left Red Bull speechless, according to Mekies, and that was the way Verstappen managed to optimise energy management himself.

On the Strip, he deliberately allowed himself to be overtaken a few times to recharge the battery before fighting back on the straight towards Turn 1. Once Mercedes realised how to deal with that, Verstappen adjusted his tactics and managed to counterattack several times at Turn 3 instead.

"Look at the race today, look at the race in Brazil, and look at the way he positions his car relative to the others. He is always in the perfect place at the perfect moment," Mekies said.

"And yes, he still surprises us every day. Every race on the pit wall, we look at each other and we say, what was that? Because that's really what we do.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

"I don't know if you want to call it underrated, because I don't think Max is underrated, but he is from a different planet."

Because it was such a tactical race in terms of energy management and so much revolved around the slipstream, Mekies admitted that he had not gained much clarity about exactly where Red Bull Ford Powertrains stands on energy-poor circuits.

"When it comes to energy-poor and energy-rich tracks, I think given how the race panned out with the extremely high slipstream effect, I think it's very difficult to have a conclusion.

"I would have loved to leave here with clear pictures of the pace of the car in the race pace against the opposition, but I think nobody has that clear picture today. And therefore, no real conclusion on that."

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