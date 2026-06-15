Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

MotoGP
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

Who slept best last night: Frederic Vasseur

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Who slept best last night: Frederic Vasseur

Who slept worst last night: George Russell

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Who slept worst last night: George Russell

Denny Hamlin says Michael Jordan is 'finding out'

NASCAR Cup
Pocono
Denny Hamlin says Michael Jordan is 'finding out'

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win leaves F1 fans in tears: "True masterclass"

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win leaves F1 fans in tears: "True masterclass"
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

'Perfect aim' or wildly unlucky, the cause of a mechanical failure that cost the Audi driver his first points haul of 2026 is one of the wildest stories from the Barcelona GP

Edited:
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

An on-track battle with Liam Lawson caused a very peculiar retirement for Nico Hulkenberg at the Barcelona Grand Prix, one the Formula 1 veteran had “never seen” before.

Hulkenberg was trying to overtake Lawson for ninth during lap 28 of Sunday’s contest, but a sudden mechanical failure caused him to peel into the pitlane for an early end.

It turns out that the Racing Bulls driver had “put a wheel in the gravel exit” of Turn 12 and that flung the mess into Hulkenberg’s Audi, striking the ‘kill switch’ in the process.

“That gravel somehow pulled the emergency trigger,” said Hulkenberg. “It just killed the car and totally switched off. The car was dead and then, obviously, I just coasted into the pitlane. There was nothing left, it was completely shut down.”

It was a particularly unfortunate incident for Hulkenberg as he was on course for his first points finish of the 2026 campaign, but instead he sits 19th in the standings for debutant Audi.

The German marque has only scored points through Gabriel Bortoleto’s ninth-place finish at the Melbourne opener, but was on for a good haul considering Lawson ultimately finished eighth on Sunday.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Though a lot of that was down to two late retirements, as Kimi Antonelli suffered an engine failure whilst second with three laps remaining. At the same time, the power steering went on sixth-placed Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Speaking more on his retirement, 38-year-old Hulkenberg said: “I've never seen or heard about this, to be honest, in my career. Very unlucky. Strange, the timing of that.

“When you see what happened at the end, two top cars dropping out. I don't know, it's somehow…the racing god doesn't want us to score yet.”

As for Lawson, Barcelona continued a strong start to his season as he’s now claimed five points finishes across the opening seven grands prix, including in the last three.

Yet he was unaware about the cause of Hulkenberg’s retirement until it was put to him afterwards, saying:  “You serious? No way, that’s so unfortunate. Obviously I had no idea and if I could perfectly aim for something like that…

“But I had no idea, I just knew that he dropped out.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Who slept worst last night: George Russell

Top Comments
More from
Nico Hulkenberg

Carlos Sainz hits out at “stupid risks” from F1 rivals: ‘How can a veteran like Nico do this?’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Carlos Sainz hits out at “stupid risks” from F1 rivals: ‘How can a veteran like Nico do this?’

Audi F1's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto test new Nuvolari supercar ahead of Monaco GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Audi F1's Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto test new Nuvolari supercar ahead of Monaco GP

Why some F1 team bosses think drivers shouldn't have a say in the rules

Formula 1
Miami GP
Why some F1 team bosses think drivers shouldn't have a say in the rules

Latest news

Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

MotoGP
Joan Mir to test Honda’s 2027 MotoGP bike in Brno despite impending Ducati move

The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
How the #8 Toyota lost the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours

Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari says Hypercar field was “unbalanced” from Day 1 at Le Mans

Feature

Discover prime content

What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Stuart Codling
What were the chances of Hamilton winning in Barcelona without the virtual safety car?

Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Autosport staff
Can Lewis Hamilton now fight for the F1 world title with Ferrari? Our writers have their say

What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Formula 1
By Autosport staff
What does Kimi Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Stuart Codling
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
View more