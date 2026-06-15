The wild reason behind Nico Hulkenberg's Barcelona GP retirement

An on-track battle with Liam Lawson caused a very peculiar retirement for Nico Hulkenberg at the Barcelona Grand Prix, one the Formula 1 veteran had “never seen” before.

Hulkenberg was trying to overtake Lawson for ninth during lap 28 of Sunday’s contest, but a sudden mechanical failure caused him to peel into the pitlane for an early end.

It turns out that the Racing Bulls driver had “put a wheel in the gravel exit” of Turn 12 and that flung the mess into Hulkenberg’s Audi, striking the ‘kill switch’ in the process.

“That gravel somehow pulled the emergency trigger,” said Hulkenberg. “It just killed the car and totally switched off. The car was dead and then, obviously, I just coasted into the pitlane. There was nothing left, it was completely shut down.”

It was a particularly unfortunate incident for Hulkenberg as he was on course for his first points finish of the 2026 campaign, but instead he sits 19th in the standings for debutant Audi.

The German marque has only scored points through Gabriel Bortoleto’s ninth-place finish at the Melbourne opener, but was on for a good haul considering Lawson ultimately finished eighth on Sunday.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Though a lot of that was down to two late retirements, as Kimi Antonelli suffered an engine failure whilst second with three laps remaining. At the same time, the power steering went on sixth-placed Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Speaking more on his retirement, 38-year-old Hulkenberg said: “I've never seen or heard about this, to be honest, in my career. Very unlucky. Strange, the timing of that.

“When you see what happened at the end, two top cars dropping out. I don't know, it's somehow…the racing god doesn't want us to score yet.”

As for Lawson, Barcelona continued a strong start to his season as he’s now claimed five points finishes across the opening seven grands prix, including in the last three.

Yet he was unaware about the cause of Hulkenberg’s retirement until it was put to him afterwards, saying: “You serious? No way, that’s so unfortunate. Obviously I had no idea and if I could perfectly aim for something like that…

“But I had no idea, I just knew that he dropped out.”