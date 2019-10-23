The points impact of Renault’s double Suzuka disqualification

It also moves Racing Point driver Sergio Perez from 11th to ninth, above both Renault drivers, in the drivers’ contest. Daniel Ricciardo and Hulkenberg slip to 12th and 13th, falling back behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat as well.

Mercedes’ constructors title victory also remains confirmed – by one point – despite Charles Leclerc being promoted to sixth and gaining an extra two points for the Ferrari team.

Leclerc’s bonus points reduce Ferrari’s deficit to 177 points, with only 176 available over the remaining four grands prix. It also boosts his advantage in third place in the drivers’ championship to 11 points over Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Revised Japanese GP top 10:

Position Driver Car Laps Gap 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 52 1h21m46.755s 2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 52 13.343s 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 52 13.858s 4 Alexander Albon Red Bull/Honda 52 59.537s 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren/Renault 52 1m09.101s 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 1 Lap 7 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso/Honda 51 1 Lap 8 Sergio Perez Racing Point/Mercedes 51 1 Lap 9 Lance Stroll Racing Point/Mercedes 51 1 Lap 10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso/Honda 51 1 Lap

Revised constructors’ championship:

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 612 2 Ferrari 435 3 Red Bull 323 4 McLaren 111 5 Renault 68 6 Toro Rosso 62 7 Racing Point 58 8 Alfa Romeo 35 9 Haas 28 10 Williams 1

Revised drivers’ championship: