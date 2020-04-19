The seven strangest Formula 1 sponsors
shares
comments
Apr 19, 2020, 1:54 PM
Sponsorship has been a major part of Formula 1 since the spring of 1968, when F1 teams were given the right to display sponsor logos on their liveries.
Since then we've seen many sponsorship deals throughout the decades, with a number of different companies all willing to pump money into teams for exposure and expertise - sometimes resulting in many weird and wonderful liveries.
In this video, Jake Boxall-Legge takes a trip down memory lane to look at seven of the strangest F1 sponsorships we've seen to date.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
The seven strangest Formula 1 sponsors
shares
comments
Race hub
25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
67 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
|
02:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
|
06:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
|
03:00
12:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
|
06:00
15:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
|
06:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets