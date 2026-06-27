This is the starting grid for the 2026 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
George Russell secured pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending its final confirmation by the FIA
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1
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2
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3
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Lewis Hamilton
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4
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Kimi Antonelli
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5
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Max Verstappen
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6
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7
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Oscar Piastri
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8
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Isack Hadjar
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9
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10
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Arvid Lindblad
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11
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12
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13
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Oliver Bearman
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14
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Nico Hülkenberg
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15
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Esteban Ocon
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16
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Franco Colapinto
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17
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18
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Alexander Albon
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19
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Sergio Pérez
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20
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Valtteri Bottas
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21
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Fernando Alonso
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22
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Lance Stroll
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