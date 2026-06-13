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The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP

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The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP

Charles Leclerc "ashamed" of himself after qualifying crash at F1 Barcelona GP

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The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP

George Russell took pole position for the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending final validation by the FIA

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

1

George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

3

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

5

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

7

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)

9

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

11

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

13

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

15

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)

17

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

21

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)
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Previous article Charles Leclerc "ashamed" of himself after qualifying crash at F1 Barcelona GP

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