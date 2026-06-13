The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Barcelona GP
George Russell took pole position for the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending final validation by the FIA
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1
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2
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3
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Kimi Antonelli
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4
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5
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Max Verstappen
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6
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Isack Hadjar
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7
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Oscar Piastri
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8
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9
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Nico Hülkenberg
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10
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Charles Leclerc
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11
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Arvid Lindblad
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12
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Gabriel Bortoleto
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13
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14
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Pierre Gasly
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15
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Oliver Bearman
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16
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17
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Esteban Ocon
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18
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Alexander Albon
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19
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Sergio Pérez
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20
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Valtteri Bottas
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21
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Lance Stroll
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22
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Fernando Alonso
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