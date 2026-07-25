This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP
Lando Norris took pole position in qualifying for the 2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid for the race, pending its final validation by the FIA
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1
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2
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3
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Charles Leclerc
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4
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Kimi Antonelli
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5
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Oscar Piastri
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6
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Max Verstappen
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7
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George Russell
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8
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Isack Hadjar
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9
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10
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Nico Hülkenberg
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11
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Liam Lawson
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12
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13
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Franco Colapinto
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14
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Gabriel Bortoleto
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15
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Esteban Ocon
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16
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Fernando Alonso
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17
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Oliver Bearman
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18
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19
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Alexander Albon
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20
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Lance Stroll
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21
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Valtteri Bottas
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22
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Sergio Pérez
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