Here is the starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
George Russell set the fastest time for Mercedes in the sprint qualifying session at the 2026 F1 Chinese Grand Prix. Here is the provisional starting grid, pending final approval by the FIA
|
1
|
|
2
|
Kimi Antonelli
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
Oscar Piastri
|
6
|
Charles Leclerc
|
7
|
|
8
|
Max Verstappen
|
9
|
Oliver Bearman
|
10
|
Isack Hadjar
|
11
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
12
|
Esteban Ocon
|
13
|
|
14
|
Gabriel Bortoleto
|
15
|
Arvid Lindblad
|
16
|
Franco Colapinto
|
17
|
|
18
|
Alexander Albon
|
19
|
Fernando Alonso
|
20
|
Lance Stroll
|
21
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
22
|
Sergio Pérez
