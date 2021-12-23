Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Next / Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
Formula 1 Analysis

The F1 steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

George Russell was always clear that his outing for Mercedes at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix delivered him knowledge that could be put good use on his return to Williams.

The F1 steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell

For although there was little time to make major changes to the W11 in the short period he had before the Bahrain weekend got going, the insight he got in to Lewis Hamilton’s approach and demands was hugely valuable.

One example was the way he had to use Hamilton’s steering wheel layout, which includes his single wishbone-style paddle arrangement.

Upon his return to Williams, Russell set about using this information to benefit himself and the team. He duly asked that modifications be made to his clutch paddle arrangement in line with what he’d had at his disposal when driving the Mercedes.

Steering wheel of George Russell, Mercedes
Steering wheel of George Russell, Mercedes

The arrangement on the Williams steering wheel was a twin paddle affair in 2020 (left), with two levers, complete with finger moulded sockets, used to help the driver release the clutch.

Having taken onboard Russell’s request, the wheel adopted for 2021 featured just a single, longer paddle (right) operated by his right hand. It too has the finger socket on the end in order that he might be able to get more stability when modulating the lever.

Having signed full-time to join Mercedes in 2022, Russell returned to the cockpit in the recent post season Abu Dhabi test when he ran the W10 mule car to evaluate F1’s new 18-inch wheels.

Wasting no time, Mercedes had prepared a new steering wheel for his arrival, taking cues from Hamilton’s design but with a couple of key differences based on Russell’s feedback.

The throw of the lever is fairly comparable all things considered. However, the socketed section is closer to the wheel’s centreline, and the hinged mounting point is much closer to the left-hand grip.

This is probably down to the difference between how the two hold the wheel when conducting a start, with Hamilton known to have a novel approach whereby he grips the upper left corner of the steering wheel.

Steering wheel of George Russell, Mercedes W12
Steering wheel of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

It will be interesting to see if any further changes occur between now and the start of next season, as steering wheel arrangements can often be areas where drivers find small nuggets of performance.

shares
comments

Related video

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Previous article

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on
Next article

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari

The photos that offer clues to Red Bull’s rear wing problems Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

The photos that offer clues to Red Bull’s rear wing problems

What is going on with Red Bull’s flappy F1 rear wing Qatar GP
Formula 1

What is going on with Red Bull’s flappy F1 rear wing

Latest news

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas passes crash tests with 2022 F1 challenger

The F1 steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 personnel set for mandatory vaccination requirement in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Prime

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other.

Formula 1
2 h
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Prime

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
22 h
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Prime

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.