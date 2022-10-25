The two reasons why Hamilton lost the United States GP

A wheel gun failure in the Red Bull pit stop cost Verstappen nine seconds and dropped him out of the lead, giving Hamilton the chance to try and pick up another victory at the Circuit of The Americas.

In the end, Verstappen managed to fight back and overtake Hamilton with seven laps to go en route to a record-equalling 13th victory of the 2022 season.

But just how close did Mercedes get to winning the United States Grand Prix? And what were the key factors that meant Hamilton could not hold on against Verstappen in the closing stages?

We take a look in the latest edition of Paddock Packdown from Austin, Texas, as well as reflecting on Red Bull’s constructors’ championship victory on an emotional day for the team.