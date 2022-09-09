Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why F1's closest finish record is so tough to beat Next / Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

The unique wings F1 teams have fitted for high-speed Monza

The long straights at Monza have always delivered a unique technical challenge for Formula 1 teams as they bid to remove drag and downforce to boost top speed.

Jonathan Noble
By:
The unique wings F1 teams have fitted for high-speed Monza

Although the new generation of F1 cars produce much more of their downforce from ground effect than wings, that has not stopped teams from making changes for this weekend's Italian GP.

Ahead of the first track running, here is a look at how each team has adapted their cars.

Mercedes

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

At the front of the W13, Mercedes has reduced the camber flap to better suit the low downforce levels of its rear wing.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

To help further reduce downforce and drag, Mercedes has a reduced camber beam wing.

Red Bull

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Red Bull has applied a trim to its existing low downforce rear wing to reduce downforce and drag.

Ferrari

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Ferrari has introduced a single element beam wing to suit Monza's demands. This was originally revealed in Belgium and trialled in free practice, but was not carried through to qualifying.

McLaren

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

McLaren has fitted a shorter and revised front wing flap to help better balance the car in its low drag configuration.

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

McLaren MCL36 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

This works in harmony with a smaller rear wing flap that has been fitted to the car.

Alpine

Alpine F1 A522 technical detail

Alpine F1 A522 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Alpine has elected to remove the Gurney flap on its beam wing to help reduce drag.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Aston Martin has introduced a new front wing flap that reduces the chord of the final element.

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail

Aston Martin AMR22 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

The Silverstone-based team has also brought back its shorter chord flap rear wing which was shown in Belgium but never used on track.

Williams

Williams FW44 technical detail

Williams FW44 technical detail

Photo by: Jon Noble

Williams will be utilising a smaller single-element beam wing that was originally declared for the Belgian Grand Prix but not actually fitted at that event.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why F1's closest finish record is so tough to beat
Previous article

Why F1's closest finish record is so tough to beat
Next article

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks

Marko: Red Bull already attracting interest after ending Porsche F1 talks
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains old F1 floor test in Italian GP practice

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries replaces ill Albon for remainder of Italian GP F1 weekend

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Latest news

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich: F2 title win 'not how I expected it' after early Monza exit

Felipe Drugovich says winning the FIA Formula 2 title was “not how I expected it” after he clinched victory from the pitwall.

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Join us as we get up close and personal with the F1 cars in the pitlane and delve into the new and interesting technical features on display at the Italian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.