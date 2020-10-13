Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc

shares
comments
The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield

Charles Leclerc's fourth place on the grid at the Eifel Grand Prix has left Ferrari upbeat that the upgrades it has rolled out in recent races are working.

Introducing a series of staged updates over the last two races, Ferrari has been chasing not a dramatic step forward in pace but more an indication that it is on top of the SF1000's faults.

And Leclerc's form at the Nurburgring, as he managed to outqualify a Red Bull, has left the Monegasque driver convinced that Ferrari is indeed moving forward.

"I did not expect to be so competitive with the cold weather like that, and the car was handling quite well," he said. "So this was positive.

"I think the smallest updates that that we brought this weekend worked also in the right direction. It wasn't a massive step. But that was not what we were searching for. It was a small step going in the right direction. And this is also positive."

Here we take a close look at the changes that Ferrari have made.

First phase

In Russia, Ferrari's focus was on resolving some of the flow structure issues at the front of the car. It introduced a new nose and turning vanes in an attempt to direct more airflow into more crucial avenues downstream.

The changes to the nose centred around the placement of the plough relative to the nose tip, with the new position (left) lowering it in order that more airflow be captured and delivered rearward. This also altered how it interacts with the front wing neutral section below.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing Russian GP comparison

Ferrari SF1000 front wing Russian GP comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari also made changes to the turning vanes, with a group of arched fins deployed on the footplate. These fins, placed in a similar position to the ones used by Haas since last season, acquire the flow passing by and gently usher it onward in a more orderly fashion.

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing endplate comparison

Ferrari SF1000 rear wing endplate comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari treated the rear wing to some new toys too, moving in a design direction similar to Mercedes, with a serrated rear corner cutout, more expansive upwash strikes and a revised layout in the hanging section of the endplate.

Second phase

For the Nurburgring, Ferrari made the middle portion of the car its focal point, with new sections produced for the bargeboard cluster, amendments made to the sidepod deflectors and revisions made to the floor.

Ferrari SF1000 new bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF1000 new bargeboard detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the front of the bargeboard cluster, the tall vertical element has been revised, with the forwardmost slot moved closer to the front [1], changing the surface ratio of the two surfaces that follow.

The uppermost boomerang has been altered [2] and given a more dominant vertical element on the outer boundary of the car [4]. The vertical section of the lower boomerang [3], which previously attached to the upper one, now has a dedicated element too.

The point at which the two vertical flow conditioners converge is now not only much lower but also means that a smaller slot is preferred in the leading element [3].

The consequence of these alterations is that the dog-leg shaped deflector panels have also had their size and shape amended, in order to cater for the change in flow structures.

Meanwhile, the leading edge of the floor [5] has been treated to some changes, with the shape of the upturn altered, along with the 'teeth' that protrude from it that collect up the airflow and generate their own vortices.

Ferrari SF1000 floor strakes

Ferrari SF1000 floor strakes

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

These changes should not only have a direct impact on performance, but add up to a healthy gain when considered as part of the aerodynamic daisy chain given the changes made upstream of them in the preceding races.

Ferrari SF1000 nose inlet detail

Ferrari SF1000 nose inlet detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Related video

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records

Previous article

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars / Race report

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Latest news

The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona

Trending

1
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

2
Supercars

Repco to replace Supercheap as Bathurst 1000 sponsor

3
Formula 1

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”

1h
4
Supercars

2020 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

5
Supercars

Whincup explains fuel debacle that cost him Bathurst 1000 victory

Latest news

The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc
Formula 1

The Ferrari updates that gave an "unexpected" boost to Leclerc

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records
Formula 1

Vettel: Schumacher the best driver despite Hamilton records

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”
Formula 1

Alonso says comeback Renault test “a new beginning”

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona
Formula 1

Renault confirms Alonso’s F1 test return in Barcelona

How cold Nurburgring weather added heat to third-place battle
Formula 1

How cold Nurburgring weather added heat to third-place battle

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.