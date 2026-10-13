Formula 1 Singapore GP

The watches worn at the Singapore GP: From $400 to $430,000

From a $400 Swatch worn by Sergio Perez to Lando Norris' estimated $430,000 Richard Mille, F1 drivers, team bosses and celebrity guests showed off an extraordinary range of luxury watches

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 13, 2026, 10:47 PM

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Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images





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Formula 1's watch game at Marina Bay in 2026 stretched from a $400 Swatch to a Richard Mille that, by rough estimate, costs about $430,000 and can't be bought at just any shop. That's a gap of roughly three orders of magnitude, and it all fit inside one paddock weekend. If you want to know which drivers, team bosses and guests wore the most exclusive timepieces at the Singapore Grand Prix, then look no further. The list below runs from the cheapest to the most absurd watches at the Singapore Grand Prix.

A quick note on the numbers. Prices listed as whole numbers reflect what buyers pay at authorised retailers. Price bands indicate the asking rates from secondary market dealers for discontinued models no longer available through their official sellers. These are asking prices, not confirmed sales.

The two entries marked with an asterisk, Norris and Leclerc, are sold to no one outside the people who receive them, so those are rough estimates. The Leclerc figure is the starting resale price of a standard RM 67-02.

The team watches

Sergio Pérez, now at Cadillac, wore the Swatch × Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Blaue Acht at $400, which makes him the only person on this list whose watch costs less than a decent set of tires. Everyone else is in four figures or higher, and the first rung of models come from partners of teams.

Arvid Lindblad's Racing Bulls partnership gives him a Tudor Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26, valued at $8,625. Mercedes team-mates Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both wear the IWC Pilot's Chronograph Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at $9,200, a partnership that's now over 13 years old. IWC also unveiled a Singapore-specific team chronograph for this race, with a deep purple dial inspired by the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid. It's the fourth official team watch since 2022. Fernando Alonso, at Aston Martin, wears the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 at $11,500.

The climb gets pretty damn steep from here. Max Verstappen's TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph is $28,500, and TAG has been Red Bull's partner since 2016. Carlos Sainz wears the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton at $43,600, a deal Williams announced in February. Franco Colapinto's H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition runs $74,400.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Guests brought just as much

The paddock has never lacked the rich and famous, and their watches tend to be older, shinier and bought on the secondary market. Singer James Arthur wore a Rolex Sky-Dweller 42 in yellow gold and steel with a champagne dial, asking $22,000 to $25,000. DJ Snake went with a white-dial Rolex Daytona "Panda" at $33,000 to $38,000, probably the most recognisable watch on this list to anyone who has ever browsed a watch forum.

Romeo Beckham brought a vintage 18k yellow gold Audemars Piguet Bamboo, valued somewhere between $25,000 and $47,500 depending on condition and which dealer you ask. Stray Kids' Felix went bigger with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 50th Anniversary in 41mm rose gold, at $112,000 to $118,000. Actress Anne Curtis topped the group with a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus and diamond bezel, going for $138,000 to $170,000. None of these can be had at their original prices anymore, which I guess is what makes these extra special.

Richard Mille owns the top of the top

Everything above $185,000 on this list is Richard Mille, and the front row of the Singapore grid had plenty of it. Verstappen took pole by just 0.054 seconds over Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton third. That put a TAG Heuer next to two Ferrari drivers whose team has partnered with Richard Mille since 2021.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Roslan Rahman / AFP via Getty Images

Hamilton's RM 07-01 in rose gold with snow-set diamonds is about $350,000. Leclerc's RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc Edition starts at $300,000. Lando Norris, whose McLaren has been a Richard Mille partner since 2016, wears an RM 67-02 McLaren at about $430,000, the most expensive watch on this list.

The RM 67-02 turned up in two athlete editions as well. High jumper Mutaz Barshim's own edition asks $296,000 to $386,000, while Martin Garrix wore the Alexis Pinturault version at $332,000 to $339,000. McLaren boss Zak Brown, meanwhile, wore the RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal at $185,000 to $300,000.

Team sponsorship, for the most part, gets drivers into watches that cost about as much as a used hatchback, while personal taste and the secondary market push everyone else into houses-and-Ferraris territory. A $9,200 IWC on a championship-contending wrist looks almost modest next to a six-figure Richard Mille, but they're all out of our price range, huh?

Wearer Watch Price (USD) Sergio Pérez Swatch × Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Blaue Acht $400 Arvid Lindblad Tudor Black Bay Chrono Carbon 26 $8,625 Kimi Antonelli IWC Pilot's Chronograph Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team $9,200 George Russell IWC Pilot's Chronograph Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team $9,200 Fernando Alonso Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 $11,500 James Arthur Rolex Sky-Dweller 42 $22,000–$25,000 Max Verstappen TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph $28,500 DJ Snake Rolex Daytona "Panda" $33,000–$38,000 Carlos Sainz Girard-Perregaux Laureato Skeleton $43,600 Romeo Beckham Vintage Audemars Piguet Bamboo (18k yellow gold) $25,000–$47,500 Franco Colapinto H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Alpine Drivers Edition $74,400 Felix (Stray Kids) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph 50th Anniversary $112,000–$118,000 Anne Curtis Patek Philippe Nautilus (rose gold, diamond bezel) $138,000–$170,000 Zak Brown Richard Mille RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal $185,000–$300,000 Mutaz Barshim Richard Mille RM 67-02 Mutaz Barshim Edition $296,000–$386,000 Charles Leclerc Richard Mille RM 67-02 Charles Leclerc Edition From $300,000* Martin Garrix Richard Mille RM 67-02 Alexis Pinturault Edition $332,000–$339,000 Lewis Hamilton Richard Mille RM 07-01 (rose gold, snow-set diamonds) Approx. $350,000 Lando Norris Richard Mille RM 67-02 McLaren Edition Approx. $430,000*

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