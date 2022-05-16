Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Next / Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates
Formula 1 Analysis

The wide floor doubt over Mercedes' zero-pod concept

Mercedes heads to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix hoping to finally get an answer about whether or not its 'zero-pod' design has a future.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield
The wide floor doubt over Mercedes' zero-pod concept

Having failed to make much progress in getting the concept to work, with the W13 beset by porpoising problems, the Barcelona event is key to its future.

With Mercedes having a wealth of data from pre-season testing that took place with its launch spec sidepods, direct comparisons of performance will deliver some key indicators about what direction the team should take with its car.

The more the team has dug into the W13's issues, the more it suspects that core to its problem is the fact that the zero-pod idea has exposed much more floor area, which is especially sensitive on the 2022 ground effect machines.

As Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said in Miami: "If you walk through the grid, you can see that our floor edges stick out much wider than anybody else's. That gives it a different way, or much more scope, of possible instability.

"I think that's where our concept varies. Clearly the Barcelona launch car is much slower on paper, but we need to find out how we can make the current car work predictably for the drivers."

Mercedes W13 and Red Bull RB18 Floor and Sidepod comparison

Mercedes W13 and Red Bull RB18 Floor and Sidepod comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes' solution does indeed expose more of the floor, which in turn gives more freedom to the airflow passing around the car, spreading the load being created across a much wider section of the floor.

For Mercedes, this appears to create porpoising at lower speeds than some of its rivals. The ill effects caused by the phenomenon therefore starts earlier than the opposition, and then also outlasts them, with recovery not occurring until Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are much further into the braking zone.

Given that all of the teams have been suffering with porpoising to one extent or another, after pre-season testing the FIA allowed teams to install a single stay either side of the car, ahead of the rear wheels, for the start of the campaign.

In Mercedes' case, this metal stay appears to be significantly longer than its counterparts, as it's not passing through any bodywork (inset, red arrow above).

The introduction of these stays has also helped some teams in regards to the weight loss plans they are undergoing, as they can trade in some of the weight incorporated in the floor, which had been helping to reduce flexure, for a stay.

However, where Mercedes appears to be disadvantaged by its concept, when compared to the rest of the field, is the inability to install 'hidden stays'.

Ferrari F1-75 internal floor stay

Ferrari F1-75 internal floor stay

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

These stays, as we can see in the images of the Red Bull (below) and Ferrari (above) are housed within the sidepod bodywork and help support the floor at a midpoint, closer to the car's centreline.

Red Bull RB18 internal floor stay

Red Bull RB18 internal floor stay

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As they aren't exposed to the external airstream, they're not subject to the same criteria as the pair of stays permitted at the rear of the car.

Some teams have multiple stays or, as is the case with Red Bull, a more complex cantilever style arrangement to help spread the load across the floor's surface.

Mercedes has frequently fielded questions in regards to its sidepod arrangement and the prospect of returning to the design used during the first preseason test, given it's very different to everyone else's design.

However, much like the questions posed about the diva-like behaviour of its long wheelbase, low rake philosophy in 2017, which again was at the start of another major regulation change, the problem is a little more complex than just one specific design trait.

Read Also:

Let's not forget that porpoising was an issue for Mercedes during the Barcelona test as well. And whilst the older solution would undoubtedly alter the aerodynamic characteristics of the front portion of the sidepod, the rear section is just as slender and exposes the floor to the airflow in much the same way (see the main image).

There's also the dilemma of how you would walk back or incorporate the updates that Mercedes has introduced throughout the course of the season so far.

Nonetheless, it appears the team is aiming to understand not only how to recover and improve during this season, but also in what direction it must take in the development of next year's challenger, a project that will already be underway.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes
Previous article

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes
Next article

Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates

Alfa Romeo seeks "easy" Spanish GP with new F1 updates
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: City races best way forward for F1

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Video: When Hamilton first had a bad F1 car

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Latest news

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
9 h
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.