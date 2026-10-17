GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Nicki Thiim's cheeky F1 jab: "Max Verstappen just wants to drive a proper race car!"

GT3 stars react to Verstappen's surprise appearance in the Portimao 3 Hours

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 1:01 PM

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Nicki Thiim, Comtoyou Aston Martin

Photo by: SRO/JEP

Aston Martin veteran Nicki Thiim has used Max Verstappen’s guest appearance at the GT World Challenge Europe season finale in Portimao to take a cheeky jab at Formula 1.

F1's struggles with its 2026 power unit regulations, featuring a 50:50 power split between the internal combustion engine and electric power, have been well documented, with rule changes already planned for 2027 and beyond.

For now, however, F1 must endure the banter directed at the cars, which Verstappen himself has been among the most vocal in criticising.

Thiim, who qualified ninth in the #7 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 he shares with Mattia Drudi and Ross Gunn, blended his F1 swipe into high praise for the four-time world champion.

"Obviously, it's super nice that he's here. I love his racing mindset - he just wants to go out there and race whatever it takes, whatever he gets his hands on," the Dane said.

"He probably wants to race a proper race car, not those electric things that he's been running around with!"

"It's super nice to have him here for the final round, and obviously it's good for all of us. I expect a lot of young people will be super interested and watch it closely.

"What a track to end the season on, and obviously we have a position to fight for second place in the championship ourselves, so an important race is coming up."

Drivers praise Verstappen's presence

Max Verstappen

Photo by: SRO/JEP

Across the paddock, drivers and team personnel echoed the sentiment, welcoming the unprecedented spotlight Verstappen’s entry brings to GTWC Europe - a championship already renowned for its high level of professional GT3 competition and fierce racing, but which has struggled to attract mainstream interest.

BMW factory driver Jordan Pepper, who starts 14th in the #32 WRT BMW M4 GT3 Evo alongside Sheldon van der Linde and Charles Weerts, shared similar praise.

"I have huge respect for Max. He's really got nothing to gain here, coming to play with us in GT World. It also just shows the level that we're at," the South African said.

"In my opinion, he's the best of our generation, no matter what he jumps into. He showed that at the Nurburgring with what he did this year.

"But it's just really cool that he's taking an off weekend, coming to GT, and putting a real spotlight on what we have here. The series goes from strength to strength every year. Just when you think it can't get any better, the competition gets even higher."

The three-hour race at Portimao is scheduled to start on Saturday at 5:00 PM local time, with a 61-car GT3 grid set to tackle the season finale.

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