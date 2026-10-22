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This 1,639-piece LEGO Red Bull RB20 is packed with working F1 technology

LEGO's 1,639-piece Technic Red Bull RB20 recreates Max Verstappen's 2024 championship-winning Formula 1 car with working steering, suspension, gearbox and DRS

Alex Harrington

Edited: Oct 22, 2026, 4:52 PM

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Max Verstappen's 2024 title-winning Red Bull is one of the most popular Formula 1 cars LEGO has ever made. While the real car was not quite as dominant as the RB19, it did propel Max Verstappen to his fourth F1 championship title. It is still on sale if you fancy yourself a bit of F1 history on your mantel.

What is it?

The LEGO Technic Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car is a large-scale model of the car Verstappen drove to his latest world championship title in 2024. In it, he won nine grands prix.

It's made up of 1639 pieces and has an age rating of 18+. When fully built, it measures a huge 64cm long, 25cm wide and 15cm high. This makes it a perfect display piece with plenty of detail for those who have a closer peek.

How much does it cost?

It costs £199.99 in the UK and $229.99 in the United States. It first appeared on sale in March 2025, but is still on sale at LEGO.com. But due to its popularity, it's sold out in most outlets.

What does it do?

Technic cars are serious bits of kit, and the RB20 is no different. It includes:

A V6 engine with moving pistons and a spinning MGU-H

A two-speed gearbox with neutral, linked to a rear differential

Steering that turns both the front wheels and the steering wheel

Pull-rod front and push-rod rear suspension, as on the real car

A rear wing with a DRS flap that opens by hand

Removable rear bodywork so you can show off the engine

The tyres even boast printed Pirelli detailing, and the livery is made up of two large sheets of stickers.

What is the build like?

The set comes in 10 bags with each one building a section of the car. The rear suspension, engine, nose and even sidepods are built in extreme detail. Unfortunately for eagle-eyed fans, the front and rear tyres are the same size unlike the real car, and the colours aren't quite spot on. But despite this, it's a LEGO model that every F1 fan should be eyeing up.

Is there a cheaper option?

Yes, but it's not quite as tasty as this full-fat Technic version. The LEGO Speed Champions version is made of 251 pieces and comes with a Red Bull driver minifigure. It sells for around $27 in the US for those looking for a more budget-friendly way to build one of the best looking cars of the ground effect era.

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