Subscribe
Previous / Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Next / Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Ferrari "pushing like hell" to address F1 2023 form

The Ferrari Formula 1 factory is "pushing like hell" to produce updates for its 2023 car since the team is "not happy" with current form, according to boss Fred Vasseur.

Matt Kew
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Last year's runner-up to Red Bull has now slipped behind Aston Martin and Mercedes to fourth in the constructors' championship ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Unlike rivals who chose to bring major upgrade packages anyway to the unrepresentative Monaco lap following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP, Ferrari instead opted to hold off its bodywork upgrades scheduled for Imola until the coming Barcelona event.

But by not delaying, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was a representative second in Monaco while the revised Alpine ran to third in the hands of Esteban Ocon. Meanwhile, the Mercedes drivers were content with the performance of upgrades as they ran to a 4-5 finish.

Ferrari's top finisher in the principality was home hero Charles Leclerc, who recorded sixth as a legacy of a five-place grid penalty for blocking Lando Norris in qualifying.

Speaking to select media, including Motorsport.com, Vasseur said it "would be a mistake to compare approach" after competitors who pressed on with upgraded cars outscored Ferrari in Monaco.

But the newly appointed team boss stressed that the factory was "pushing like hell" to bring forward updates to the SF-23 machine since the outfit was "not happy" with results.

He said: "We are pushing like hell at the factory to bring an update as quick as possible because we are not happy.

"I think the results we have today are not the target and we want to do better. We will continue to develop in any case."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Vasseur, who said he was always "expecting hard work" during the early part of his Maranello tenure, reckoned he had not set any performance targets for Ferrari.

Instead, he would consider progress on a day-to-day basis, saying: "The target is not in terms of position.

"The target and the important mindset that I have to push for is to do a better job tomorrow than today.

"As soon as we are able to analyse that we have weakness on the car, on the approach of the team or in the garage, we put all of our effort to fix it."

Read Also:

Vasseur cited Ferrari having rehearsed "thousands" of practice pitstops over the winter to address one weak spot of 2022. He is now calling on "every single employee" to help Ferrari's performance.

"It would be a mistake to imagine the lack of performance is coming from just the [aero]," he continued.

"Performance is coming from everywhere: the capacity to produce parts quickly, the strategy, the pit wall, the mechanics, the pitstops, the reliability.

"Every single employee of the company is a performance contributor."

shares
comments

Related video

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined

Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined

Formula 1

Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari's new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Latest news

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

F1 Formula 1

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

NAS NASCAR Cup
Madison

First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar First NASCAR Cup start "means the world" to Carson Hocevar

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger Costello out of TT 2023 with injury after crash, Founds gets new passenger

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe