Subscribe
Previous / Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Next / F1 Form Guide: Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Mercedes says it's still making big strides despite F1 2024 focus

Mercedes is taking "strides" with the development of its 2023 Formula 1 car even though the team's "entire focus" is on challenging Red Bull next season, according to Andrew Shovlin.

Matt Kew
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14

For the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Mercedes equipped its W14 machine with a revised floor edge, sidepod inlet and beam wing - all devised to chiefly improve performance at the rear of the car.

In part, the arrival of these new components is to help sustain the team for the eight non-European races at the end of the season, for which the costs of freighting upgrades are considerably higher.

Despite 13 of the scheduled 22 rounds now having run, and with teams placing increasing emphasis on developing next year's car, Mercedes is finding more aerodynamic performance with the W14.

Trackside engineering director Shovlin said: "I think we're making reasonable strides in development still.

"But it's still a busy period of the year because the teams are trying to get the packages on the car that are going to take them through that flyaway region. I think it will all slow down in the relatively near future.

"But we have made some pretty significant changes to the design of the car, and that's actually opening up a bit of performance aerodynamically. So, we are still finding good performance on the W14."

Shovlin clarified that none of the new parts could be directly linked to George Russell qualifying third at Zandvoort as the driver said he had bounced back from a difficult run of one-lap form.

George Russell, Mercedes W14

George Russell, Mercedes W14

Photo by: Erik Junius

He also countered the suggestion from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who feared that dominant force Red Bull could not be caught during the current rules cycle that runs until 2026.

Shovlin instead said that the "entire focus" of Mercedes was on challenging Red Bull as soon as next year, with the team allocating resources to 2024 since the cost cap meant it could no longer spend its way to success in the shorter term.

"We certainly don't think like [Leclerc] because our ambition is to be challenging for a championship next year," said Shovlin. "We're optimistic that we can do that.

"We're still understanding a lot about these regulations.

"What we would say, though, is where we work with this car and in the constraints of the cost cap, we realise we're not going to be able to shut down that gap to Red Bull this year.

"But our entire focus is on making sure we can challenge them next year."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

F1 Form Guide: Italian Grand Prix
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Formula 1
Italian GP

Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead Team bosses say 'pay driver' F1 model is dead

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

Formula 1
Italian GP

Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car Aston Martin using 2024 findings to upgrade 2023 F1 car

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025 Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1 Wolff slams "catastrophic" Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes F1

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Latest news

How Formula 2's new car hopes to be accessible to all drivers

How Formula 2's new car hopes to be accessible to all drivers

F2 FIA F2
Monza

How Formula 2's new car hopes to be accessible to all drivers How Formula 2's new car hopes to be accessible to all drivers

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025 Hamilton extends Mercedes F1 contract until 2025

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP

The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy

F2's radical rear wing idea could offer clue to F1's future DRS route

F2's radical rear wing idea could offer clue to F1's future DRS route

F2 FIA F2
Monza

F2's radical rear wing idea could offer clue to F1's future DRS route F2's radical rear wing idea could offer clue to F1's future DRS route

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe