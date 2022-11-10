Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Tickets for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix now on sale

Whether it’s a title showdown or parade lap for the championship winner, the Formula 1 season finale provides a tantalising prospect to round out the year.

Tickets for 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix now on sale

You won’t need reminding what happened at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed his first world drivers’ championship. But it’s not the first year the title has been decided at Yas Marina.

Sebastian Vettel has clinched one of his four world championships in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes drivers Hamilton and Rosberg battling for titles here on two occasions.

While there’ll be no nail-biting championship decider to conclude the 2022 season, there’s always plenty to race for throughout the grid, with all-important points at stake for the midfield teams.

And in 2023, with Mercedes and Ferrari hoping to make gains on Red Bull, a hard-fought season could line-up an epic race next December. Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are now on sale with Motorsport Tickets.

Fans watch qualifying

Fans watch qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

For fans making the trip, the experience isn’t just about the action on track. Yas Marina is the site of many luxurious hotels, and there’s plenty to keep spectators occupied.

Racing-themed amusement park Ferrari World is a stone’s throw away from the circuit, offering fans a sense of the speed and adrenaline of motorsport. Rides include Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster reaching 240km/h in 4.9 seconds, and the zero-gravity Turbo Track.

Back at the circuit, fans are treated to performances from world renowned stars each night of the grand prix weekend. In 2022, Dave, Swedish House Mafia, Kendrick Lemar and Def Leppard are set to take to the stage, with previous acts including Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, The Killers and The Weeknd.

Tickets to the final race of the season will invariably sell out, as fans look for the last taste of racing action before the winter break. To secure your spot, book your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets now, available with Motorsport Tickets.

