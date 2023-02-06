Tickets for F1 Italian Grand Prix and F1 Imola Grand Prix 2023 now on sale
Such is the clamour for Formula 1 in Italy the country sees two races take place inside its borders each year.
First up it’s a trip to magical and historic Imola on 19-21 May, before the F1 circus lands at Monza on 1-3 September for a high-octane blast around the Temple of Speed.
And in a first for this year, sales for these historic races have opened together – meaning tickets are now available.
The Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is set to take place on 21 May at extraordinary Imola. Being just the sixth round of the mammoth 2023 season, teams and drivers will still be jostling for early season form.
2023’s race will be the fourth at Imola since the circuit’s return in 2020, and Lewis Hamilton (one) and Max Verstappen (two) will be looking to add to their previous recent wins.
Tickets for the F1 Grand Prix in Imola are now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.
Then, in September, the second Italian race will take place at iconic Monza for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Monza has developed something of a penchant for surprise results in recent years, the past five years have produced five different winners including shock wins for Pierre Gasly for AlphaTauri and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.
The local Tifosi will be hoping to roar their beloved Ferrari to victory following a mixed 2022 season for the Prancing Horse.
Tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza are also now available with Motorsport Tickets by clicking here.
The circuit is easily accessible from vibrant Milan allowing fans easy access from popular hotels and the chance to explore the incredible architecture, fashion and food and drink Milan has to offer.
To be at either of these must-attend races in 2023, head over to Motorsport Tickets to find out more.
Horner: F1 drivers shouldn’t be “robots” amid ban on political statements
Why the time was right for Ford's F1 return with Red Bull
Latest news
TOM'S reveals striking new liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season
TOM'S reveals striking new liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season TOM'S reveals striking new liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season
First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro
First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro First shakedown for Gen3 Supercars Camaro
Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach
Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach
Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.