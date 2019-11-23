Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

In May of this year, Red Bull dropped Ticktum from its driver programme and his Super Formula seat while he was 15th in the standings, and he has spent most of the remainder of the year working on a deal for next season.

The Brit has been heavily linked to a Formula 2 seat, with DAMS rumoured to be the most likely destination for the 20-year-old.

Sean Gelael has also been linked to a seat at the French outfit which has fielded Nicholas Latifi and Sergio Sette Camara this year, both of whom are expected to leave the team.

Ticktum says that if he performs in his destination championship next year, he has a chance of joining an F1 team.

“We’ve got something sorted [for next year], I can’t go into more detail than that,” Ticktum told Motorsport.com.

“A lot of people will know which direction I’ll be going in. It will all come out very soon.

“F1 is the end goal. I’ve been like that since I started going down the single-seater route.

“If I can’t get to F1, I’ll probably – unless I get a very good deal in something else – I’ll probably forget motorsport if I’m honest.

“You never know when you’re in the situation, if you don’t get to F1 and you’re given an amazing Formula E contract, you probably wouldn’t turn it down.

“It’s very different when you’re in the position [being offered something outside of F1], but the end goal is very much Formula 1.

“I’m always quite realistic with my goals and I think it is realistic. If I didn’t think it was realistic, I’d say. I do still think it’s a possibility."

When asked if he had looked at joining another junior programme, Ticktum told Motorsport.com: “I’ve had interest from a few people and a few teams, they’re all saying more or less the same thing, which is 'go and prove yourself in what I’ll be doing next year'.

“Hopefully if I have a good year next year I think that will open a lot of doors. Even Red Bull’s, who knows.”

Ticktum returned to competition with Van Amersfoort at the end of the Formula Regional European season – finishing no worse than eighth in six races – and returned to Macau in an attempt to become the first person to win the Grand Prix in three consecutive years.

He was caught up in a pile-up in a qualification race, but fought back to 13th from the back end of the 30-car grid in the Grand Prix itself.