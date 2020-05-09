Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked! Top 10 F1 cars that never won a Grand Prix

shares
comments
By:
May 9, 2020, 1:25 PM

Many good Formula 1 cars got their day in the sun, but sometimes machinery which deserved the first-place spotlight in World Championship Grands Prix didn't get their chance, due to poor luck, bad timing or many other reasons.

In this video, we take a look back through 70 years of Formula 1 World Championship history to find the best chassis that never managed to clinch that prized winner’s trophy, and the reasons why they didn’t get to cross the finish line in first.

Cars from great manufacturers British American Racing, Brabham, Jordan, Lola, Lotus, Matra, March, Renault, Shadow and Williams all feature, but which of them gets our coveted number one spot?

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley

